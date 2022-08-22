Bruno Krupp alleges worsening of health and asks for revocation of arrest

Rio de Janeiro – The defense of model Bruno Krupp, 25, in preventive custody for running over and killing student João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, 16, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio, asked the Justice to revoke or replace the arrest with alternative precautionary measures.

According to the document, to which the metropolises had access, lawyer Ary Bergher claims that there was no possible intent in the young man’s death, but conscious guilt.

“As the delegate himself stated, it can be seen, from the dynamics of what happened and elements contained in the records, that, at most, Bruno was irresponsible (as well as the victim, who, unfortunately, crossed the street with an open light for cars and outside the crosswalk)”, claims the lawyer.

“In other words, it could be said that he would have failed to comply with the duty of care, he would have been negligent/reckless in driving the motorcycle, but he would never, at any time, have been able to accept the result caused. And there is nothing in the records that contradicts this statement”, he adds.

Also according to him, the accident caused Krupp a polytrauma; as well as the need for grafting in the upper limb, abdominal region and hands; dependence on a wheelchair, for not being able to stand up; open wound with the presence of secretion on the abdominal wall; and direct knee joint edema.

João Gabriel, killed by Bruno Krupp João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, killed after being hit by a carReproduction / Fantastic accident new video bruno krupp New video captures the moment that Bruno Krupp’s motorcycle runs over teenager in Rio de JaneiroInternet / video playback Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (6) This was not the only criminal situation involving the model name. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, Bruno Krupp responds to two police inquiries, for embezzlement and rapereproduction *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (2) On July 30, Krupp was named responsible for the accident that resulted in the death of 16-year-old João Gabriel. According to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, Bruno did not have a license to drive the motorcycle and had even been stopped three days earlier in a Prohibition blitz, with the same irregular vehicle, also without a license and refused to blow the breathalyzer. Playback / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (3) The rape charge was filed in July this year. In testimony, a 21-year-old woman reported that she went to the influencer’s apartment and that the two had a non-consensual relationship. In the report, she says she asked Bruno to stop, but he was not answered. The boy denies the allegationsreproduction *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (3) Also according to the magistrate, the “freedom of the accused greatly compromises public order, and its constriction is essential to avoid the commission of crimes of the same nature”. Bruno was arrested in a private hospital in Méier and will answer for murder with eventual intentreproduction Metrópoles 3 partner advertising *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (4) The crime of embezzlement was registered in April last year. At the time, Krupp would have offered room rates at a hotel at lower prices than on the establishment’s website.reproduction *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (4) The fraud, according to the manager, was estimated at R$ 428 thousand. Krupp would have left the hotel before the establishment was able to contest the cards40 Degrees Models 0

Bergher says that the gravity of the fact is “undeniable”, but states that this “burden” will be carried by all those involved, including the model: “However, no matter how sorry the situation is, you cannot violate what the applicable laws provide for. to the case, as did the magistrate on duty”.

According to the newspaper O Globo, judge Gustavo Gomes Kalil determined that the director of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) Hamilton Agostinho Vieira de Castro, located inside the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu, inform the health staff of the objective way. The request for the model’s release was forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.