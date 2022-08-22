BTG poll: Nine-point difference between Bolsonaro and Lula

Bolsonaro has 45% of voting intentions and Lula, 36% (photo: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has a nine-point difference against Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential race. According to a new survey by BTG Pactual, released this Monday (22/8), the PT has 45% of the voting intentions, while Bolsonaro, 36%.

Compared to the last survey, released last Monday (15/8), the Chief Executive did not grow in the polls, but rather fluctuated within the margin of error of 2 percentage points. Lula remained stable.

Third place for Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%. Then Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3%. Pablo Maral (Pros) and Vera Lcia (PSTU) scored 1%.

Eymael (PDC), Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (Unio), Leonardo Pricles (UP) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not score.

Among those interviewed, 4% answered that they will not vote for any of the candidates. White and null votes reach 2%; undecided, 3%.

The survey was conducted between August 19 and 21, with 2,000 respondents. The confidence level is 95% and has a margin of error of two percentage points. It is registered with the TSE under the number BR-00244/2022.