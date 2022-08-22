BTG poll: Nine-point difference between Bolsonaro and Lula

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has a nine-point difference against Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential race. According to a new survey by BTG Pactual, released this Monday (22/8), the PT has 45% of the voting intentions, while Bolsonaro, 36%.
Third place for Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%. Then Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3%. Pablo Maral (Pros) and Vera Lcia (PSTU) scored 1%.
Eymael (PDC), Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (Unio), Leonardo Pricles (UP) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not score.
Among those interviewed, 4% answered that they will not vote for any of the candidates. White and null votes reach 2%; undecided, 3%.
Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round
- Squid (EN): 45%
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 36%
- Ciro Gomes (PDT): 6%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 3%
- Pablo Maral (Pros): 1%
- Vera Lcia (PSTU): 1%
- Eymael (PDC): 0%
- Felipe D’vila (New): 0%
- Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%
- Soraya Thronicke (Unio): 0%
- Leonardo Pricles (UP): 0%
- Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%
- None: 4%
- White/Null: 2%
- Undecided: 3%
The survey was conducted between August 19 and 21, with 2,000 respondents. The confidence level is 95% and has a margin of error of two percentage points. It is registered with the TSE under the number BR-00244/2022.