BTG poll: Nine-point difference between Bolsonaro and Lula

Bolsonaro has 45% of voting intentions and Lula, 36% (photo: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has a nine-point difference against Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential race. According to a new survey by BTG Pactual, released this Monday (22/8), the PT has 45% of the voting intentions, while Bolsonaro, 36%.

Compared to the last survey, released last Monday (15/8), the Chief Executive did not grow in the polls, but rather fluctuated within the margin of error of 2 percentage points. Lula remained stable.

Third place for Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%. Then Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3%. Pablo Maral (Pros) and Vera Lcia (PSTU) scored 1%.

Eymael (PDC), Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (Unio), Leonardo Pricles (UP) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not score.

Among those interviewed, 4% answered that they will not vote for any of the candidates. White and null votes reach 2%; undecided, 3%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

  • Squid (EN): 45%
  • Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 36%
  • Ciro Gomes (PDT): 6%
  • Simone Tebet (MDB): 3%
  • Pablo Maral (Pros): 1%
  • Vera Lcia (PSTU): 1%
  • Eymael (PDC): 0%
  • Felipe D’vila (New): 0%
  • Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%
  • Soraya Thronicke (Unio): 0%
  • Leonardo Pricles (UP): 0%
  • Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%
  • None: 4%
  • White/Null: 2%
  • Undecided: 3%

The survey was conducted between August 19 and 21, with 2,000 respondents. The confidence level is 95% and has a margin of error of two percentage points. It is registered with the TSE under the number BR-00244/2022.

