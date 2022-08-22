Burger King Blank Order Emails: Here’s What Happened

Several social media users who are also Burger King customers unexpectedly received emails that claimed to be blank order receipts, meaning no details were described. At around 12:15 am on Monday, the 8th, blank emails began to appear, leaving BK’s customers very confused.

Read more: Burger King employee is compensated for receiving incomplete lunch as punishment

About Burger King

Entrepreneurs James McLamore and David Edgerton founded the fast food restaurant chain called Burger King, popularly known as BK in Brazil, which was initially established in the United States. Where the first unit opened in the hot city of Miami, Florida in 1953.

The news spread through Twitter

Internet users quickly posted what happened on social media, especially on Twitter, questioning each other about what could have happened. Many were in doubt: would the company have been invaded by a hacker? Are emails just a mistake?

As they were not sure of the situation, the platform users were quick to direct the situation to the social network. Some even reported that they would have received from BK up to two emails with blank order receipts.

Email features

Toronto-based BK chain fired multiple emails early on Aug. 8 with a message from a receipt that read, “Thanks for ordering at Burger King! Your order is ready to be picked up at Burger King located in (…)”, and the details were left blank.

The emails in question, according to the photos and prints posted on the social network, were sent by the main email address of Burger King’s own promotional marketing. This was the factor that most confused people, as it ruled out the idea that it was a possible attack of phishing.

Burger King’s Positioning

Burger King contacted some people last week to acknowledge the emails. The team stated that they are aware of the issue and that they are internally investigating what could have occurred.

However, there is still nothing certain about this matter, so it is not known whether or not the company was hacked. Many people who received the messages don’t remember creating an account on BK, so it could have been a simple system change that sent multiple orders in error to the marketing database.