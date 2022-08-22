C6 rejects the fintech image and wants to fight with big banks for the high-income client

When the digital bank C6 Bank began to take shape four years ago, Marcelo Kalim, founder and main partner of the institutionestablished an objective: to reach the size of the largest Brazilian banks, such as Itaú Unibanco, in products and customer numbers, in a profitable way – but with a 100% digital operation. Today, with 20 million accounts open, there is still a long way to go. But the goal is a little closer (Itaú, the largest private bank in Latin America, has approximately 60 million account holders). As for the products on the shelf, the goal was almost reached: Kalim says he already has 90% of the products that the big banks have available.

A discreet figure in the financial market, Kalim, who set up C6 alongside other graduates of the BTG Pactualsuch as Luiz Marcelo Calicchio, Leandro Torres, Adriano Ghelman and Carlos Fonseca, reiterates, in an interview with Estadãothat the bank was not born as a fintech (his banking license came out in early 2019). According to him, the decision to take a financial institution off the ground from scratch came from a reading, in mid-2016, that it was possible to create a retail bank, which is one that serves individuals, without having bank branches – which were for years the main support of growth of the big banks. “This was once a barrier to entry,” he says.

C6 Bank has just reached the 20 million account mark; a bank that was born digital, today has 3,600 employees PHOTO: FELIPE RAU/ESTADAO Photograph: Felipe Rau/Estadão

At that moment of prospecting the new business, the group even analyzed a possible purchase of a bank, but soon the partners realized that this was not the way to go. “If we had an institution to transform it would be impossible”, he says. Today the bank has 3,600 employees (at the beginning of the pandemic there were 800, and the bank even made a cut of about 100 due to the uncertainties caused by the global scenario). According to Kalim, the idea was that, because the operation is 100% digital, it would be possible to reach the size of large banks with a total of 5 thousand employees, a fraction of the number of Itaú and Bradesco (something around 100 thousand employees at Itaú and 90 thousand at Bradesco). “And, today, I think it is possible to do even with less than that”, says Kalim.

With the goal of being profitable in a short space of time, the plan, from the beginning, was to work on the formation of the brand. It is no secret that the C6 targets a wealthier layer of the Brazilian population. That’s why the bank’s poster girl is the top model Gisele Bundchenclosely linked to this image of sophistication.

Gisele Bündchen in C6 campaign in celebration of 20 million customers.

“Our view is that this clientele is necessary to sustain a bank and make a profit”, he says. No wonder the C6 has never positioned itself as a fintech. And, with an eye on high income, one of the institution’s next steps will be the segmentation of the wealthiest customers, something common among large banks. Another change was to expand the service team. The understanding was that this customer wants to have the option of being able to talk to an attendant, and not a robot, if he wants to. Last year, the bank’s numbers were still in the red, with a loss of R$ 692 million.

C6 does not say how many of its current 20 million customers are actually active, but it says that the data is getting better every day. “Over time we learn what type of customer to attract and how to attract them. This has been a learning experience”, says Kalim.

To achieve the goal of being your customer’s first bank and convince them that it is not necessary to have an account with another institution, one of the pillars is to have the same products available. With a shelf with investments and easy access to assets abroad, in addition to traditional insurance and other types of banking features, Kalim says that 90% of what a big bank has, the C6 also has, and with more innovation, such as the global account (in dollar or euro).

Going forward, he says he is studying the launch of the consortium service, something that will help the digital bank to close the siege. But he says there’s one exception to something the big bank has that the C6 won’t: savings. “This is not a product that benefits the customer and by philosophy we will not offer it”, he emphasizes.

Kalim reveals a differential that can be a card up his sleeve to attract new account holders. At a time when bank fraud has become a concern for Brazilians, Kalim affirms his irritation at the spread of the “thief’s cell phone” (people who have a cell phone without personal information and bank apps to go out on the street). He shows, on his own cell phone, the functionality of the C6 application, which allows, for example, the customer to choose in which locations the money available in the account appears (such as at home or work). In other places, this value appears “zero”.

After three rounds of funding, the president of C6 says he does not see a new need for capital injection, something possible after the comfort of having now as a partner Wall Street giant JP Morganwhich closed last year the purchase of 40% of the Brazilian digital bank.

“This will help us to change the level of the bank, to have support of this weight. On the operational side, it will help us a lot with connections to the outside world”, says Kalim. A practical benefit of this partnership has already been noticed by customers who go abroad: they can now withdraw money from Chase’s cashiers. Of the seven seats on the C6 board of directors, three belong to JP. The value of the American bank’s investment, however, is kept confidential.

With a strong partner, expectations around a initial public offering (IPO) come out of the horizon. Kalim makes it clear that there is no such intention – not today or tomorrow – putting an end to speculation. “Our strategic vision is to have the business and have a profitable business,” he says.

O specialist in financial innovation and partner at the consultancy Spiralem, Bruno Diniz, says that one of the great differentials of C6 is the experience of its founders in the banking sector, as partners of BTG. Therefore, they knew the way of the stones.

“They had a very clear vision for the development of a complete bank, different from the others, which were unlocking licenses over time. Right away, they already aimed to have a banking license to have a complete bank. They already knew how to set up a bank,” she says. According to him, C6 still found a gap within the high-income segment, which was not being served by a digital bank.

According to Kalim, the focus has always been exactly that: to be well positioned with the high-income public. “We always knew it was this type of customer (the bank’s focus), and that’s why we never positioned ourselves as fintech or against banks.”

Five questions for Marcelo Kalim

like mr. analyze the scenario today for digital banks?

I think this market is more or less outlined. Looking today, we can already see who managed to develop a product, who couldn’t, who closed, sold it. I don’t believe there will be major changes going forward. The great sieve is gone. And I also find it difficult to get someone here now who is going to make a C6. It can happen, but I find it difficult.

How is the default scenario?

Default is a problem for all banks, a scenario with interest rates at this level doesn’t help. But I think the worst is over. Inflation has already reached its peak and, having said that, the Central Bank has stopped or will stop if interest rates rise and the next step, when inflation drops, is to lower interest rates. Probably the worst phase of the delinquency cycle has either already passed or is going through this next quarter.

How is the profile distribution of C6 customers today?

Our capillarity is quite large. Today we already have clients in all Brazilian cities. And, when you reach a number like this, 20 million customers, you are already starting to approach the average of the average of the Brazilian population. We have customers of all types, from 12 years old to over 60. Obviously we have more between 18 and 30 years old than those over 60. In terms of customer quality, this is something that we are very satisfied with. We looked for the market metrics of the main incumbent banks and today I would say that we have either very close or even better than some of them in terms of clients that would be classified as the best – at Itaú it would be Personnalité, at Santander it would be Select and at Bradesco the Prime.

How is the situation with the partnership with TIM today?

I can’t comment much, because we have an arbitration. The truth of life is that we made an agreement with TIM and we notified them that we were breaking the agreement because basically they were not fulfilling basic and very important overriding obligations in our agreement. They filed an arbitration to continue the agreement, and this is what is being done in arbitration.

The election this year is very polarized. How do you analyze this scenario?

I think we have a macroeconomic issue that either of the two who win the election will have to address. We have always been anchored in some fiscal discipline, be it the liability law or the spending ceiling. Things that were fulfilled and respected in some way. I think this is lost. But I think either one of them will have to find a fiscal north again. whatever he is.