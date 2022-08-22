Can a seahorse hide from you? Check out the optical illusion

Are you able to overcome the barriers of nature itself and find the seahorse hidden in the optical illusion? Know that he is camouflaged in the middle of his habitat, at the bottom of the ocean.

Where is the seahorse in the challenge?

This captivating image was captured by Colin Marshall in Lembeh, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. In this photo, you can see some sea structures, which are nothing more than invertebrate marine animals.

However, hidden in this optical illusion is a very interesting creature with a high power of camouflage: the seahorse. This friendly little animal manages to blend in perfectly with the invertebrates that make up the photo.

However, a little closer look is able to find the shrewd little horse hiding at the bottom of the sea.

How does it work and what is a good optical illusion?

The first thing that needs to be clear is the meaning of a true optical illusion. To illustrate with a simple example, imagine a mirage. It is a landscape that presents itself to anyone, but it is just a daydream, that is, it is the fruit of personal imagination. That beautiful landscape that some people contemplate is nothing but a delirium.

Chemicals, extreme tiredness, stress and mental problems cause human beings to hallucinate. This effect can be compared to an optical illusion. In any case, we are dealing with something that “seems to be, but is not”.

In this way, the illusion works by always trying to trick your brain. It appears as an image of something meaningless or distorted, but that is only as a consequence of the mind’s diffuse interpretation.

Where’s the seahorse?

Look right at the center of the image and you will quickly be able to see the hidden seahorse. Zoom in or out on the file for more clarity. Ready! Now you’ve found the runaway animal hiding in its own territory.