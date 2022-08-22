Candidate for deputy says he loves gays after comment against Jesuit

Comedian and candidate for deputy Pedro Manso declared that he “loves gays” a day after making a homophobic comment in a publication about Jesuíta Barbosa, who posed on social media with his new lover, designer Cícero Ibeiro.

On his Instagram profile, Manso shared a photo with a couple of women, of whom he was best man at the wedding, and stated that his comment was a “simple joke” and was misunderstood. Yesterday, in a post on Facebook that talked about the new relationship of the actor of “Pantanal”, Manso wrote: “These days, guys have the woman they want but they prefer to be women. Reverse role”.

“The end of time is coming, in the past we would run after women and it was difficult”, completed the comedian, who is a candidate for deputy for the Liberal Party (PL). “I wouldn’t trade a woman for anything. If God did something better than a woman, he’s safe with him!”

“I confess that I got some sentences wrong, giving the impression that I was against it, but that was not my intention. I love gays as I have two gay nephews and I have the greatest affection and love for them. I have great gay friends and I also had the honor of working with several gay friends and I always treated them very well and with a lot of respect”, said Manso.

“I was recently best man at the wedding of singer Carol, of the duo Carol and Priscila, who married Larissa in Espírito Santo! I’m best man twice, of the duo and at the wedding of Carol and Larissa. affection and respect for me and I for them! Is that being homophobic????”, joked the candidate, without retracting directly with Jesuit or showing regret for the comment.

Manso was part of the cast of ‘Programa do Ratinho’, on SBT, and also participated as a judge on ‘Sabadão’, with Celso Portiolli. He is known for his impersonations of Valdemiro Santiago, Silvio Santos, Datena, Cid Moreira and Maguila. Today, he is running for federal deputy for the state of Rio de Janeiro for the PL.