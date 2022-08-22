Caoa Chery equals traditional brands and appears among the most valued cars – 08/22/2022

On my Instagram profile, one of the most common questions I get from followers is: “Do Caoa Chery cars depreciate a lot at the time of resale”? The volume of doubts on the subject has been increasing as the automaker, a merger of a Brazilian and a Chinese company, gains space in the market. And in the same proportion that their vehicles gain quality and start to arouse desire in the consumer.

New brands on the market tend to generate distrust when it comes to resale value. In the case of Caoa Chery, there is also the fact that it is of Chinese origin. The models are based on products from Chery, with important changes to adapt them to the taste of Brazilians.

And the first Chinese experience in Brazil was not the most successful. Some companies, like Geely, have barely arrived and have already said goodbye. Others started with ambitious operations, but currently barely exist on the market. There are reasons, therefore, for the customer to be suspicious.

However, the customer who wants a Caoa Chery does not need to worry about this aspect. The brand’s cars do not have high devaluation. On the contrary: in a context of appreciation of used models, some of the manufacturer’s vehicles value more than the market average.

But how to assess the level of devaluation (or appreciation, in the current context) of a car? There are several tables that show this scenario. Among them, Fipe and Mobiauto. If a model loses less value than the market average, it means that there is no great loss of value at the time of resale.

The column commissioned a specific study on Caoa Chery with Mobiauto to show the panorama of the automaker’s models in the used market.

Valuation times

With the semiconductor crisis, which leads to a shortage of new models, and the rise in prices for zero km, used ones are in the process of appreciation, with an increase in prices from one year to the next. The Mobiauto study took into account the years 2019 and 2020.

That’s because Caoa Chery is a new company, and models of the brand currently on sale did not exist before these model years. In 2019, the average valuation of used vehicles on the market was 13.64%. The manufacturer’s models reached 15.23%.

The valuation index was about one percentage point below that of brands already well established in the market. Among them, Hyundai, Toyota and Volkswagen. In addition, it surpassed that of automakers such as Honda and Fiat. Jeep and Chevrolet were the highlights, with more than 17.5%.

In 2020, the Caoa Chery index was close to the market, but still slightly below. It was 9.3%, compared to 9.56% for the general average. The most valued car of the brand during the study period is the Tiggo 5X 2019, with a gain of 18.85%.

Reasons for good ratings

Despite being new to the market, Caoa Chery is part of an automotive group with long experience in Brazil. Caoa was responsible for popularizing Hyundai here, which became a desired brand even before the official operation of the manufacturer arrived in 2012.

This experience with Hyundai, which has always had good customer satisfaction scores, was taken to Caoa Chery. In addition, the company, unlike the strategy used by Chery, invests in models with greater added value, and with more quality.

The general quality of the Chinese car, by the way, has changed a lot in the last ten years, and is far superior to the models sold here in the first “invasion”, the one that didn’t work. Caoa Chery’s products, adapted to the Brazilian taste, have good levels of finish, technology and do not disappoint in the engine-transmission set.

In 2021, Caoa Chery was placed tenth in the ranking of brands that sold the most cars in Brazil, with almost 40 thousand units. In 2022, it occupies the 11th position (it was overtaken by Peugeot).