Capital Inicial celebrates 40 years of career and new album on the Fantástico stage | Fantastic

Dinho Ouro Preto: One thing we always avoided doing, we always tried to guide… Avoid nostalgia, guide ourselves in the next project, for the future, thinking about projects, new partnerships. And I think part of the explanation for the longevity of Capital is precisely this.

Flávio Lemos: When they ask if we don’t get tired of playing the same songs for decades I say: ‘no, the answer is no’. Whenever you’re on stage playing, everyone’s together, the band is together, that song you’ve been playing for 40 years, it’s still cool with the audience, you know? Don’t get tired, the music is reborn.

Poliana Abritta: In this celebration you are releasing a new album that brings what? How difficult to choose repertoire, huh?

🎸Initial Capital 40 years: do you know everything about the band’s career? Take the test and find out!

Dino: It was very complicated and there were several B’s tracks, lesser known things in Capital’s past. We made some new songs that will also be released throughout the launch of this project.

Poliana Abritta: And the record is full of partnerships, right? Tell the people you’re making music with.

Dino: We did it with Carlinhos Brown, with Anna Gabriela, Marina Sena, Pitty, Vitor Kley, Samuel Rosa.

Poliana Abritta: The tour starts at Rock in Rio and goes through how many cities?

Dino: There are 20 Brazilian capitals that will be announced now in these coming months.

