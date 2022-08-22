Casemiro says if he had Tite’s endorsement in a deal with United and ‘sends a message’ to Cristiano Ronaldo

In a farewell interview with Real Madrid, Casemiro said he hopes Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Manchester United: ‘I want to play with him’

Casemiro had his last act as a Real Madrid player. The Brazilian said goodbye to the merengue club during an emotional ceremony on Monday (22), and will now head to England, where will introduce himself to Manchester United.

The midfielder will meet an old acquaintance from the Santiago Bernabéu days at Old Trafford: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asked by Spanish journalists if he had any conversations with the Portuguese about his move to Premier Leaguethe steering wheel stated that he did not speak to his friend, who still has an uncertain stay at the English giant.

“I think I’m going to one of the biggest clubs in the world and one that competes with the greatness of Real Madrid. I haven’t talked to Cristiano Ronaldo, but I want to play with him. I’m very excited to work with him. I hope to stay. He is one of the best in the world, ”said Casemiro, further ensuring that he also did not seek advice from coach Tite, who will lead the Brazilian team at the World Cup in Qatar.

“I didn’t talk to Tite about my decision. They know me and there is no need. They know that my enthusiasm, work and commitment will be the same. Work continues and now my thoughts are with Manchester United.”

Real Madrid and Manchester United concluded the deal last Friday (19). The negotiation values ​​were not disclosed by the clubs. However, the ESPN found that the sale was closed at 70.7 million euros (R$ 366.9 million) fixed.

