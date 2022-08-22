Ceni sends a message after defeat in the classic

Credit: Publicity/Official Twitter São Paulo

São Paulo was defeated in the classic against Santos this Sunday, for the Brasileirão Serie A and Rogério Ceni did not like his team’s performance at Vila Belmiro. So much so that it was even worth a ‘message’ for the team already thinking about the Copa do Brasil.

This week, Tricolor starts against Flamengo the dispute of the semifinals of the competition. The São Paulo coach tried to recommend the squad to quickly try to avoid the mistakes he saw in San-São this weekend so as not to start the confrontation with Rubro-Negro at a disadvantage.

“We couldn’t go wrong. With 20 minutes, the same player missed five passes. With an inspired Flamengo, you lose a game 3-0 in the first half. We can’t cross so many passes at random.”, said Ceni, who also saw the team not having the best control when trying to advance and finish,

<

“We built well and triangulated from the sides, but when we got to the area, we lost the timing. Igor Gomes had Nikão free to score a goal in the first half. We made wrong choices. We valued the ball well and we could have defined the plays earlier. We involved Santos in the second half, we had different types of submissions. But often, with too many touches, we don’t finish”, he continued.

With three competitions ahead (the Copa Sudamericana in addition to the Copa do Brasil and the Brasileirão), what will be São Paulo’s priority this season? The desire to classify the team for the 2023 Libertadores makes the cups an option that could, at this moment, give more vent to such a dream, since in Serie A, Tricolor is in 12th place and getting further away from G. -6.

“Team for three competitions? Let’s find out now for the rest of the year. I couldn’t end up with ten players on Thursday and repeat the guys here today. There’s no way,” she pointed out.