Ceni warns after São Paulo’s mistakes in classic: “With Flamengo inspired it’s 3-0 in the first half” | Sao Paulo

In a press conference at Vila Belmiro, Ceni saw passing errors as something necessary to correct in the short term. The coach mentioned that São Paulo would be much more punished against the next opponent, especially if inspired by the offensive sector.

– We couldn’t go so wrong. With 20 minutes, the same player missed five passes. With an inspired Flamengo, you lose the game with a 3-0 in the first half. We cannot cross passes at random – commented Rogério Ceni.

In addition to the passes, Ceni listed another type of mistake made by the team at Vila Belmiro: decision-making near the Santos area. The coach even cited a specific move from the first half to reinforce his own analysis.

– We built well and made triangulations from the sides. But when we got to the area, we lost the timing. Igor Gomes had Nikão free to score in a first-half bid. We made wrong choices. We valued the ball well, and we could have defined the plays earlier – he highlighted.

The coach, however, enjoyed the São Paulo second half at Vila Belmiro. In the final part of the game, the team created opportunities and only didn’t leave Santos with a better result thanks to goalkeeper João Paulo, author of important saves on the home side.

– We involved Santos more in the second half, we had types of submissions. But, often with excess touches, we don’t finish. If we look at the context, I think we deserved a better result – said Ceni.

Added to the Brazilian Championship, in which Tricolor has 29 points and occupies the 12th position, São Paulo plays the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo and the South American against Atlético-GO.

– Team for three competitions? Let’s find out now for the rest of the year. Couldn’t end up with 10 players on Thursday and repeat the guys here. There is no way – concluded the coach, justifying the choice for a modified team in comparison with the team that qualified against América-MG.

