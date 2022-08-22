Check out the effects of Zolpidem, a drug that made young people spend BRL 9,000

On the internet, many people have reported using a drug known as Zolpidem, which should only be purchased with a doctor’s prescription. Despite having yielded some humorous posts, it is necessary to understand the seriousness of the consequences of trying to fight insomnia in this way. In this case, your property is usually indicated in the short term, due to the risk of causing addiction.

Pedro Henrique was one of the young people who shared his experience, having an impulsive behavior after ingesting the dosage indicated by the psychiatrist. Diagnosed with Anxiety Disorder, there was a need to request the guidance of a specialist. However, even considering the sleepwalking alert, he couldn’t imagine the unusual reaction.

Patients under the influence of Zolpidem begin to engage in unconscious behaviors

Upon waking up, after the medication took effect, he realized that there was a purchase on the credit of two travel packages for R$9,200. The involuntary takeover was carried out while he was oblivious to reality. This report is not uncommon, because there are countless cases of people who end up completely hallucinating, forgetting that they need to lie down immediately after taking the pill.

As pointed out by the Brazilian Sleep Association (ABS), about 73 million Brazilians suffer from insomnia. Therefore, Zolpidem can treat severe cases of the disease, but it cannot be used unrestrictedly. If the person receives the indication, they need to rest and stay away from any activity while undergoing the treatment, as they run the risk of sleeping while performing a task or acting hastily.