Chelsea lose 3-0 to the best goalkeeper in the world

This Sunday (21), for the 3rd round of the English Championship, Leeds United made the home factor count, gave a show and beat Chelsea 3-0.

Who opened the scoring was Brenden Aaronson, in a goal that had a ‘help’ from Edouard Mendy – elected the best goalkeeper in the world by FIFA this year -, after the shirt 16 messed up the ball out. Rodrigo, twice, confirmed the victory.

With seven points, Leeds climbed to 3rd place, and aims to maintain the sequence without defeat (two wins and a draw) against Brighton, next Saturday.

Chelsea, on the other hand, missed the opportunity to remain at the top and dropped to 12th place, with the same four points. In the next round, the Blues face Leicester at home.

Sterling finally disenchants, but goal was offside

Sterling started the game quite eager to finally score for his new club. Even before the first minute, the English forward made a good move and finished close to the left post of Meslier’s goal.

A few moments later, he even scored the net, again after a string of dribbles, but the referee (correctly) signaled the offside.

Bizarre Mendy and Leeds Surgical Failure

The balance in the first half was evident, but each team demonstrated a different style of play. While the Blues’ performance was more offensive, seeking speed in plays, Leeds prioritized counterattacks and greater attack efficiency.

In one of these moves he painted Aaronson’s opportunism. The midfielder took advantage of a mess from Mendy, disarming the goalkeeper who tried to leave playing with the dominated ball, and opened the scoring for Leeds.

Still in this vein, the hosts extended the score with the Spanish-Brazilian Rodrigo. In a free kick from the left, crossed by Harrison, shirt 19 deflected his head into the back of the net.