Child dies after falling into 6 m hole and being trapped for 17 hours in MG

An 8-year-old child died after falling into a hole approximately 6 meters deep in Carmo do Paranaíba (MG). The Fire Department was called around 5 pm yesterday and the rescue was completed today, around 9:45 am. This morning, the operation already gathered about 21 soldiers.

According to firefighters, the child was playing in the area when the accident occurred.

Also according to the corporation, the land where the boy was is a landfill area, with unstable soil. Preliminary information shows that the site was under construction, but without the presence of signs.

Although the boy was rescued alive, he did not survive and died in hospital.

Rescue operation began at 17:00 yesterday Image: Disclosure/CBMMG

“By the time we removed the boy, there was a lowering of the level of consciousness and we removed him already in cardiorespiratory arrest”, said Lieutenant Colonel Thiago Lacerda Duarte, from the 12th Military Fire Battalion in Patos de Minas (MG).

According to him, there was a medical team on duty at the scene, which took the child to a UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in Pato de Minas, where the boy received specialized medical care.

“Unfortunately, the news we have from the UPA is that the doctor tried to perform the procedures, but unfortunately he came to certify the death”, said Duarte.

Firefighters also reported that the boy’s family accompanied the rescue throughout the operation.