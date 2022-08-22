Child who fell into a hole dies after being rescued – Gerais

Little boy was rescued, but did not survive (photo: CBMMG PRESS ROOM)

Pedro Augusto Ferreira Alves, 8 years old, died, who fell into a hole approximately six meters deep, on the afternoon of this Sunday (21/8), in Carmo do Paranaba, in the Alto Paranaba Region.

The information was confirmed by the Fire Department. According to the military, after being rescued, around 9:45 am, the boy was unconscious and there was a cardiorespiratory arrest when he was taken out.

During the rescue, the boy was conscious, was fed and hydrated throughout the procedure.

Immediately, the child was placed in a municipal ambulance, which was in support of the operation, and was referred for initial stabilization at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Carmo Paranaba. There was an attempt to revive the boy, but he died on the spot.

Pedro Augusto’s mother accompanied the rescue work, which lasted about 18 hours. In a statement by Rede Globo, the woman stated that the boy had gone to play in the field in the company of a cousin. The suspicion that she had no signage about the hole at the site.

remember the case

According to the Fire Department, there is a construction site at the accident site, where the child usually plays. The suspicion is that the land was not fenced or signposted. At the site, there were other holes, which were covered only with sidings.

CBMMG still does not know the origin or purpose of the work being carried out at the site. According to Lieutenant Colonel Duarte, there are indications that it is a private subdivision, and the work is being done to lay the land, which was formerly a landfill.

The rescue work started around 5 pm and was classified by the firefighters as “meticulous”, as there was a risk of landslides, since it is a landfill area and, therefore, there is greater instability of the soil.

The rescue took about 18 hours. To get to the child, firefighters manually excavated on the horizontal level.

Rescue

To respond to the incident, 21 soldiers from the Fire Department were needed, who were divided into three fronts, one to make contact with the boy, another to monitor security and the last one to approach with a horizontal excavation.

” The first team managed to lift it, but when it was time to remove the boy’s leg was stuck and it was not possible to completely remove it. , which affected security,” said Duarte.

The last front then decided that there was a risk of collapse nearby, so other techniques were employed, due to the atypical scenario. “Due to the lack of stability for the drilling, a tube was placed around the hole to prevent the earth from collapsing on top of the child, in addition to machinery for lateral access and removal. There was also horizontal excavation at a depth of 6m, manually by a military “.