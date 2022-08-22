Children are run over by a drunk driver without a license, in João Monlevade | Minas Gerais

An 18 year old man was stuck suspected of driving under the influence, disabled and running over five children this Sunday afternoon (21), in João Monlevade, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais.
According to the Military Police (PM)a group of children played on a street in the Petrópolis neighborhood when a Volkswagen Jetta vehicle, at high speed, collided in a car and then reached the five minors.
One witness stated that the car entered the road accelerating and in a zigzag, that the children tried to hide behind a parked chevette but were still hit.
The black Jetta’s windshield was destroyed in the crash — Photo: Reproduction
The driver suspected of driving the vehicle at high speed is Fernando Henrique Rolla Figueiredo18 years old.
At the PM incident report it is said that two breathalyzer tests were carried out and both proved that the driver was intoxicated.
In addition, the document also records that the young person does not have a national driver’s license (CNH) or permission to drive (PPD).
People allegedly attacked the suspect who fled the scene of the accident.
Fernando Henrique Rolla Figueiredo was located and arrested.
The children have between 8 and 12 years.
An 11-year-old girl suffered polytraumatism and was transferred to John XXIII Emergency Hospital.
the team of TV Globo talked to the child’s father.
An 11-year-old child was referred to Hospital João XXIII with multiple trauma. — Photo: Marcelo Abreu/TV Globo
“My daughter is the one in the most serious condition, she broke two femurs, lacerated her vagina and broke her leg… it was a terror for everyone,” said Reinaldo Braga, builder.
THE Civil police investigate the case.