Chiquinho Scarpa about 150 days he stayed in the ICU: ‘It’s difficult to recover’

After being hospitalized for five months at the Sírio Libanês hospital and undergoing six surgeries, Chiquinho Scarpa, 70, was discharged last month. In Record’s “Spectacular Sunday”, the famous commented on his hospitalization and consequences.

“I’ve lost 8 kg of muscle mass and that’s hard to get back,” he began. The businessman was between life and death. What appeared to be a urinary tract infection turned out to be diverticulitis. In the case of the famous, the situation worsened with adhesion to the bladder.

With that, the pain became another hindrance. “I’m in a lot of pain. I can’t even stand up straight. The pain comes and goes,” she explained.

About his recovery, he highlighted that he has the help of physical therapy and weight training. At a slower pace, he tries to regain the movements and mass he lost during the period he was hospitalized.

“I do everything I did before, only with very low weight. So, weight training, instead of lifting a weight of 30 kg, I lift a weight of 2 kg. You have to go slowly to make this recovery. a little, but I get there”, he said.

Known as Brazil’s playboy, he has had other health problems. In 2009, Chiquinho Scarpa underwent bariatric surgery to lose weight and had postoperative complications. After the surgery, he was in an induced coma for 45 days.

About girlfriends, he announced that he is single. “There’s no girlfriend who can stand being in the hospital. The girlfriends are on vacation and I’m here, free and single, waiting for me to heal so I can get back into action,” he joked.

In the interview with “Domingo Espetacular”, Chiquinho Scarpa also commented on his heritage. “My inheritance is my two sisters. I wanted to make a will so that my assets would stay with them”, he concluded.