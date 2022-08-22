City takes the lead, takes Newcastle comeback with a goal, but manages to react and draw away from home in the Premier League

Defending Premier League champions needed great reaction power to pull off a draw away from home against Newcastle

O Manchester City got a big draw by 3 to 3 as Newcastleaway from home, this Sunday (21), at Saint James Park Stadium, for the third round of the Premier League. The home team came to be winning by 3 to 1, but saw the visitor get a great reaction and start the tie by force.

How was the match?

The match started at a thousand per hour and with several chances of goals for both teams. After just five minutes, Gundogan opened the scoring for the visitors, who hinted that they would keep their momentum to increase the score. However, Newcastle didn’t give up and went on top of the rival.

In counterattacks, Saint-Maximin and Almirón missed clear scoring chances. Keeping the offensive strength and exploiting some positioning flaws, mainly from Walker, Newcastle reached the tie with Almirón himself. With the score 1 to 1, the match caught fire once and for all.

Pope and Ederson worked and avoided new goals. But, in Newcastle’s construction bid, Callum Wilson made the famous ‘machete’, left the defenders homesick and hit Ederson’s exit to turn the score around and drive the fans crazy. The duel remained open and with both teams wasting new opportunities.

In the second half, Newcastle returned to the field with the same intensity and it didn’t take long to reach the third. Missing on the edge of the area, Trippier charged with extreme category, in the corner of Ederson, who did not avoid a great goal, which put the home team with 3 to 1 on the scoreboard.

The problem is that two goals difference seems to have no effect against the reigning Premier League champions. Manchester City ignored the rival’s advantage and went up in search of a tie. Haaland had a golden chance on the edge of the area, but hit the post after Pope’s deflection.

At the base of the muffler, soon after, Haaland took advantage of the ball left in the small area and put it inside. City’s goal excited the team, who went on top and counted on the genius of Kevin De Bruyne to equalize. The ace gave a beautiful pass of the ball to Bernardo Silva, who entered behind the defense and displaced Pope.

In a span of ten minutes, City went from a 3-1 against to a heroic 3-3, silencing St. James Park and hinting that he could turn the score around at any moment. With 3 to 3 on the scoreboard, both teams took their foot off the accelerator. Newcastle managed to organize the home and tried to hurt City in the back field. With the counterattack at their disposal, City even saw Trippier receive the red straight after a tackle on De Bruyne.

But, after going to VAR, the referee withdrew the maximum punishment and applied only the yellow card. With few chances to score in the final stretch, Haaland, in the small area, almost didn’t turn to the visitors. Indefatigable, Saint-Maximin was Newcastle’s only offensive option that still caused City danger.

At the end of the duel, both teams seemed to be fearful of losing the match. With that, the markings were reinforced and there were practically no chances created. At the final whistle, applause from both fans for the great game and a 3-3 draw.

Championship status

Newcastle are sixth with five points, while City are second with seven points from three matches.

It went well: Bernardo Silva

Displaced by the attacking right side of City’s attack, the Portuguese unfolded in the front. With creativity and movement, Bernardo assisted the first goal and scored Manchester City’s third.

Sorry: Walker

Manchester City’s right-back suffered from Saint-Maximin in the marking and was clearly the target of Newcastle’s long balls, especially throughout the first half. It was not a happy English afternoon.

Upcoming appointments

Newcastle’s next match will be on Wednesday (24), at 15:45, against Tranmere Rovers, for the English League Cup. Manchester City face Barcelona, ​​in an international friendly, on the same day, at 16:30.

Technical sheet: Newcastle 3 x 3 Manchester City

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Krafth); Wilock (Longstaff), Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton; Almirón (Murphy), Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson (Chris Wood). Coach: Eddie Howe.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake (Ruben Dias), Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden and Haaland. Coach: Pep Guardiola.