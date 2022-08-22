Claudia Jimenez: Understand what heart failure is, a condition that caused the death of an actress

The deaths by cardiac insufficiency have fallen in recent years, but are still among the main causes of deaths related to the circulatory system in Brazil, surpassing even the acute myocardial infarction. One of the most recent victims was the actress and comedian Claudia Jimenezwho died on Saturday, 20. The case also draws attention to the need for monitoring patients who underwent radiotherapy in the chest region, especially in the 1980s, 1990s and previous decades.

“It’s very serious. Heart failure is the end of diseases that involve the heart if not properly treated”, highlights cardio-oncologist Marina Bond, from Hospital do Coração (HCor). “But nowadays, the treatment is more modern and can give a better quality of life if done with a correct diagnosis and treatment.”

Also called “weak heart disease”, heart failure is a syndrome in which the heart has difficulty pumping properly, which can damage other organs, such as the lungs. It mainly affects patients with a history of cardiovascular diseases and problems, such as hypertension and heart attack, Chagas disease and congenital diseases. Other factors can worsen the condition, such as diabetes, smoking and physical inactivity.

People who went through chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the chest region (as in cancers of the lungs, breast and lymphoma) are also more likely to develop the syndrome, especially those who underwent treatments in the decades prior to the 2000s. As in the case of Claudia Jimenez, heart problems often appear only years after radiation therapy, usually after a decade or more.

“In the 80s and 90s, the heart was more affected, increasing the risk of fatty plaque – which increases the risk of a heart attack –, affecting the valves and making the patient need valve replacement surgeries, and directly affecting the heart. muscle”, comments Marina Bond. According to her, these patients are about five times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease.

She also points out important behavior changes for the patient with the syndrome. “It is necessary to control the amount of liquid ingested – which must be smaller, because, as the heart does not pump blood correctly, it can cause fluid in the lung –, consume little salt, undergo cardiac rehabilitation – which is heart physiotherapy –, control food and taking medications – which are getting better and better. In general, there is a lot you can do for this patient.”

Also cardio-oncologist at HCor, Marcel Pina explains that radiotherapy has evolved in recent decades, with smaller and more localized doses, reducing the chances of impacting heart health, but even the most recent patients need specialized monitoring, both during treatment and years later, through periodic consultations and tests (such as the echocardiogram), in order to also identify other problems, such as calcifications and diseases in the valves and arteries of the heart. “Depending on the dose and the irradiated site, we can predict problems that may occur.”

Breathing difficulties, weakness and tiredness are symptoms

Heart failure is more common after age 65, and even more so after age 75. Among the main symptoms are breathing difficulties, weakness, tiredness and swollen legs. Recent studies have highlighted additional signs, such as the American Heart Association survey listing insomnia, depression, anxiety, cognitive dysfunction and gastrointestinal problems, such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite.

Physician at the Instituto do Coração (Incor) and president of the Department of Heart Failure of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), Múcio Tavares explains that the syndrome can result from a single significant damage to the heart, such as a heart attack, which sometimes leaves a “ scar” site. “It doesn’t have to be continuous.”

The effects of the syndrome are continuous, with a progressive worsening when treatment is insufficient, so much so that a significant part of patients do not survive one to five years after diagnosis. “It is a more serious disease than most cancers”, he points out. “It’s bad, deadly, but we have options for improvement and for blocking this bad evolution.”

He highlights the improvement in treatment, with new drugs, some of them also available in the public network, such as beta-blockers, inhibitors and others. “Today, if you have a complete treatment, a patient aged 55 gains an average of 10 and a half years more life expectancy, according to studies.”

Professor at USP Ribeirão Preto and scientific advisor to the Society of Cardiology of the State of São Paulo (Socesp), Marcus Vinicius Simões explains that the heart tends to dilate in the case of heart failure, reaching a spherical shape.

“At first, you may not have symptoms. It’s progressive. The contraction deficit that the heart takes on slowly, over months and years, causes a progression and the heart dilates.”

He explains that the diagnosis is based on clinical history, physical and imaging exams, and symptom assessment. He also highlights that the response to treatment can be more difficult in the case of patients with very serious heart diseases, as in the case of Claudia Jimenez. “She had the aggression of radiotherapy, she was diabetic, had several heart attacks, had diseases and many complications, comorbidities. The risks add up.”

Healthy habits are the main means of prevention

As the syndrome is linked to other health problems, the main prevention is the adoption of healthy habits, such as physical exercise and a balanced diet. For people over 40, an annual check-up is recommended. “Exams are necessary because they are silent conditions, which, without screening, cannot be detected. The fact that they don’t cause symptoms doesn’t mean they don’t exist”, points out the cardiologist.

Hospitalizations fall, but still reach 163,000 annually

The number of hospitalizations in the Brazilian public network due to the syndrome has fallen annually, with a reduction of 37.5% in a decade, falling from 261,700 in 2011 to 163,400 in 2021, according to data compiled on the DataSUS platform. The drop is also repeated in the number of deaths, being 9.46%, from 24,300 in 2011 to 22,000 in 2021.

The mortality rate in the first half of this year is 13.15% of the total of 89,600 hospitalizations for heart failure, with 11,790 deaths, according to DataSUS. Last year, 22,000 people died from the syndrome in the public network, 13.48% of those hospitalized with the diagnosis.

The number of deaths and hospitalizations are higher, for example, than those of acute myocardial infarction, which had 140,800 hospitalizations and 13,600 deaths in the public network in 2021, with a mortality rate of 9.6 %.

In all, diseases of the circulatory system added up to 1 million hospitalizations and 102,000 deaths in the SUS last year alone. Specialists heard by Estadão assess that the situation is repeated in the private system and that the advancement of treatment has contributed to reducing the number of deaths.