Claudia Jimenez’s ex said she sang for the actress before her death

(credit: Disclosure)

Singer Leila Pinheiro shared her last moments with actress Claudia Jimenez, who passed away this Saturday (20/8) at age 63. Former partner of Jimenez between 1996 and 1997, Leila claims to have had time to say goodbye to the artist.

“Any word is not enough to express what I feel with the departure of my beloved friend, ex-companion, great actress Claudia Jimenez, who directed me in the show Catavento e flores, in 1997, and with whom I shared unforgettable moments of my life”, started the open letter made by her and published exclusively in the newspaper The globe.

Leila stated that she was with Claudia before her death. “I had time to say goodbye to her, I sang at her bedside, I prayed, certain that she heard me. And it soothes my devastated heart a little,” she shared.

The songwriter and singer stated that she kept holding a show on Saturday (20/8), which she dedicated to her ex-companion. “Last night, on stage, knowing how much she loved music, loved singing and hearing me sing, I kept my tears deep in my soul, and, under intense and emotional applause, I dedicated my best joy and my most beautiful to her”, he declared.

“Wherever he was, I’m sure he felt the vibration of all of us, in love with the actress, person and rare human being that leaves us poorer in this joy and immense love for life, art and people, which relentlessly overflowed from her” , he added.

Leila also said that Claudia left “a sea of ​​homesickness” in everyone who loved her and that one day the two would see each other again. “Life goes on and we will meet again, my friend, so loved”, she concluded.

Claudia was born on November 18, 1958, in Rio de Janeiro. In 1978, she debuted in professional theater. Already in the early 1980s, she participated in the cast of the show the clumsy. In 1990 she acted as Cacilda in Professor Raimundo’s School.

The actress also made her career in cinema, debuting in 1983 as Dona Olga in Gabriela. In 2006, she was the voice of the mammoth Ellie, in the film The Ice Age 2. In 1991, the actress won the award for best actress at the Festival de Brasília with O corpo and for best actress comedian at the APCA Trophy.

She passed away this Saturday morning (20/8). The cause of her death was not released. However, it is known that she was hospitalized at the Samaritano hospital, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.