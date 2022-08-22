Commander Antonov broadcasts flight on AN-124 live to raise funds for war

Despite the Russian invasion, Antonov continues to fly out of Ukraine and one of them was broadcast by a commander in order to raise funds.





While the only An-225 Mriya was destroyed after a battle between Russia and Ukraine at Gostomel Airport, most of the smaller (but equally capable) four-engine An-124 Ruslan jets managed to escape the Russian invasion and continue to fly from a base in Germany.

In this context, the well-known captain Dmytro Antonov, chief pilot of Antonov Airlines and popular for his internet channel showing the Ukrainian airline’s operations around the world, made a live broadcast of one of his flights this Sunday morning, 21 of August.

The flight, which lasted just under an hour, was intended to raise funds. While flying, the commander presented a QR Code on the screen for anyone who wanted to make donations. In the end, the stated objective was to raise the funds to buy drones for Ukraine, important equipment for surveillance and defense against the Russians.

During the video it is possible to see several angles of the cabin and external parts of the aircraft, giving an idea of ​​the complexity of the operation of this great plane. Images can be seen below.



