Companies increase flights and packages to Latin American countries

The agencies of travel and airlines have a new international focus: neighboring country of Brazil, where the real is more valued. This is the strategy of the moment for those who want to know another culture, but want to get away from the dollar and the euro above R$5.

Gol, which reduced flights in its general network, announced that it will increase the number of operations to Latin America. The company currently operates flights to Argentina from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Florianópolis.

The next city to gain a direct route to Buenos Aires is Fortaleza, still in August. As of December, new flights will also start to depart from Natal, Maceió, Recife and Salvador bound for the Argentine capital.

The total number is expected to increase from 27 to 36 weekly flights, including new operations scheduled for Saturdays.

Latam will expand its offer of direct shipments to Buenos Aires, Santiago, Lima, Miami and Montevideo this semester. The company also plans to highlight aircraft with greater capacity for these destinations.

“We had a 60% increase in sales from the first to the second quarter of 2022. This proves that international demand has started to heat up again in the last three months and explains why we have recently invested in the resumption of routes such as Porto Alegre-Lima, Curitiba- Santiago and Buenos Aires-Rio”, informs Aline Mafra, director of sales and marketing at Latam Brasil.

Operating for about a month in Brazil, the low-cost Colombian area (low cost) Viva Air is another one that announced an increase in the number of international flights. The São Paulo-Medellin route is on the list.

exchange rate appreciated

Although there are those who do not give up a trip to the United States or Europe, Latin America has gained the preference of many people. In Argentina, for example, Brazilians feel like real “kings” with the appreciated exchange rate.

In the exchange rate of last Monday, the 15th, one real was equivalent to 26.50 Argentine pesos, 172 Chilean pesos and 7.8 Uruguayan pesos. A single room in a three-star hotel in Montevideo, Uruguay, costs around R$265. On Avenida Paulista, the price can reach R$427.

To keep up with demand, travel agencies create attractive packages with new products and installments in up to 24 installments, including the bank slip. “Orlando and Miami continue to be very popular, but we already feel a move to postpone the trip, opting at this moment for destinations where the currency is favorable”, adds Manuella Natividade, Belvitur’s B2C business manager.