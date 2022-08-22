Company from Portugal is recruiting Brazilians; Check available positions and how to apply

This news is for those who dream of a job opportunity outside Brazil. A company in Portugal is hiring several people, including Brazilians, for different positions in the country. Certainly, it may be the chance for those who always wanted to work abroad but never managed to do so, after all, exchanges are usually quite expensive. Therefore, we are going to show you below how you can apply and get this dream job.

Company from Portugal has several positions available

The Portuguese technology company, multivision is hiring people for various positions. In a major development process, the company is committing to pay the costs for foreigners, which include visa, documentation and relocation. This is explained, in the words of CEO Edson Leite, because Portugal is a small country with fewer people trained for existing projects. In this way, vacancies are being offered for developers and engineers of various types such as Front-End and Back-end, cloud, Kubernetes infrastructure, Full Stack software and many others.

Opportunity can be a gateway

As mentioned earlier, the multivision undertakes the entire process of hiring foreigners. In addition, it seeks to create a long-term relationship with its contractors in a very promising market with good salaries but, perhaps because of this, increasingly competitive and demanding. With this in mind, the company chose to look for professionals who can bring excellence, competence and for that, it integrates to generate harmony in the professional and family life of its employees.

THE multivisionwhich has offices in Lisbon and Porto, is certified with the ISO 9001:2015 and values ​​the quality of their positions. For this, it aims to find workers, mainly Brazilians, who can add to the Portuguese IT market. If you are a professional in the field and dream of living in Europe, the company can be your gateway to an international career.

how to apply

Finally, if you like the idea and are interested in applying for some of the IT jobs at multivisionbe sure to access www.multivision.pt/pt/join-us. There, you will find a guide to search for all the company’s opportunities. After selecting the opportunity that best fits your profile, send your resume directly to the company and wait for the contact.

VACANCIES to work abroad!

An airport in Australia is being responsible for offering 500 jobs. Thus, Perth airport will have a job fair to be able to find workers who want to apply for a vacancy on site. There will be an event that candidates must register for in order to participate. So the address is: https://perthairportjobfair.vfairs.com/. Don’t forget that you need to make a CV in English.

Another alternative that interested parties have is to the United States, with an offer of 400 opportunities. Thus, a battery factory, Ascend Elements, is being responsible for opening the vacancies, there are several positions and it is possible to check them on the company’s own careers website. For that, go to: https://ascendelements.com/careers/. It is also necessary to send a resume in English.

