Controversy with Diogo Nogueira: Paolla Oliveira’s boyfriend is exposed by ex-wife

Diogo Nogueira has been separated from Milena Rocha, mother of his son Davi, since 2018, but the relationship does not seem to have ended on good terms. Last Thursday (18), the singer, who has been in a relationship with Paolla Oliveira for a year, was the subject of questions asked by followers of the personal trainer.

+ Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira already consider themselves married

“I’m separated and I have a son from this marriage, we get along very well. Do you get along with Diogo?”, asked a follower. Milena replied on the can: “No, I never spoke again.”

The brunette was also asked about her relationship with Diogo’s family, specifically, with her sister, Clarisse Nogueira. “No, I don’t. And she no longer spoke before while she was married. So there’s no need to talk now. I have nothing to say. Anything!“, shot.

PAOLLA OLIVEIRA AND DIOGO NOGUEIRA: SAMBISTA’S SISTER WAS ONE OF THE CUPIDS IN THE RELATIONSHIP

According to the column Retratos da Vida, from the Extra newspaper, Clarissa Nogueira, Diogo’s sister and producer, manager and director of Clube do Samba, introduced the singer to Paolla after they both ended their relationships.

Diogo and lawyer Jéssica Vianna separated in February 2021 after two years together. In April, it was the turn of Paolla and coach Douglas Maluf’s one-year relationship to end. Clarisse and the actress were received by the singer at his house for a dinner, which kick-started their relationship.