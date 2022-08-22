Corinthians coach comments on the absence of players due to injury and praises Renato Augusto

This Sunday night, Corinthians was defeated by Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, by 1-0, in a game valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The Corinthians coach chose to select a mixed team for the match, saving some holders such as Renato Augusto. After the game, Vítor Pereira commented on the absence of the number 8 in the starting lineup and on the loss of players due to injury.

“We lost Renato Augusto, we lost Maycon, we lost Paulinho, three players who could give this team a much bigger dimension. Renato was away for a while, I wish he could play all the games. Now, I’m absolutely sure that to have Renato in conditions for the next game, prioritizing in fact a tie, I had to put him to rest. He played games in a row, came off a slack and will be fresh to play on Wednesday. When he’s good, he’s a player who makes the difference”, explained the Corinthians coach at a press conference after the game.

In the words of Vítor Pereira, the 34-year-old midfielder should be spared more often in the Brazilian Championship, now that the Copa do Brasil is in the decisive phase. It is worth remembering that shirt 8 is one of the oldest players in the alvinegro squad – see below.

Corinthians will return to the field for this competition next Wednesday, when it travels to Rio de Janeiro to face Fluminense, at Maracanã, in the first leg of the tournament’s semifinal. In addition to Renato Augusto, other players who played little in the game against Fortaleza can be holders for the decision, in the case of Fagner, Balbuena and Yuri Alberto.

Check the age of Corinthians players

