Corinthians details ticket sales for the first leg against Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians announced on Monday morning how tickets will be sold for the game against Fluminense, this Wednesday, for the first game of the semifinal of the 2022 Copa do Brasil.

Ticket sales will take place exclusively online through Fiel Torcedor’s official websites and ticketscorinthians.com.br for fans in general. As usual, the sale will be staggered considering, while tickets are available, the priorities of the Fiel Torcedor.

Sales start this Monday at 1pm. Tickets for the match at Maracanã are set at R$90. The amount of tickets made available to Corinthians fans was not reported.

Monday, August 22, from 1 pm : opening of ticket sales for non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 70 points;

: opening of ticket sales for non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 70 points; Monday, August 22, from 3pm : opening of ticket sales for non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 65 points;

: opening of ticket sales for non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 65 points; Monday, August 22, from 5pm : opening of ticket sales for non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 55 points;

: opening of ticket sales for non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 55 points; Monday, August 22, from 7pm : opening of ticket sales for all other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor;

: opening of ticket sales for all other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor; Tuesday, August 23, from 11 am: opening of ticket sales for fans in general;

It is important to note that the tickets must be collected by the fans at the Neo Química Arena or at Parque São Jorge on specific dates and times.

The Neo Química Arena box office will only be open this Monday, from 3 pm to 8 pm, for the collection of purchased tickets. The ticket office is at Gate A of the stadium. Parque São Jorge will only be open on Tuesdays, from 11 am to 8 pm. At the club’s headquarters, the withdrawal will be at the Fiel Torcedor service station.

Corinthians and Fluminense open the dispute for a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, at Maracanã. The return game takes place at Neo Química Arena on September 14th.

