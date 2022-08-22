Corinthians presents itself at CT Joaquim Grava and starts preparation for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil

Abhishek Pratap 2022-08-22

After the 1-0 defeat to Fortaleza in the Brasileirão, Corinthians turned the key and started preparing for the first leg of the 2022 Copa do Brasil semifinal. .

Players who were on the field for more than 45 minutes this Sunday, as usual, remained inside the CT. There, they did a regenerative workout.

The others started the day with a warm-up in field 1 and amended a passing practice. Afterwards, the technician Vítor Pereira organized two coping activities in a reduced space. The first one was made with jokers, while the second one, without.

Corinthians will still have one more day of preparation before the duel against Fluminense. The cast of Vítor Pereira returns to the CT this Tuesday morning, when the preparation ends.

Corinthians and Fluminense face each other this Wednesday, at 19:30, at Maracanã, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The alvinegra team eliminated Atlético-GO, while the cariocas dispatched Fortaleza. For the duel in Rio de Janeiro, Timão opened ticket sales this Monday.

