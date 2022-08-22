Coritiba exposes weaknesses, and Guto Ferreira’s strategy doesn’t work against Flu; analysis | coritiba

Coritiba once again exposed the weaknesses it has in the defeat to Fluminense, by 2 to 0, at Maracanã, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

In Guto Ferreira’s first game, Coxa showed the old problems in the defense, even sketched a reaction, but didn’t have the strength to get a different score. Another defeat for Alviverde, the third second, and another round in the relegation zone.

The coach bet on changes and adopted a different strategy, with Egídio making the left double with Guilherme Biro, a trio of midfielders and Fabrício Daniel and Léo Gamalho in advance. Only that didn’t work.

Fluminense dominated the first half, had 61% of possession and started exploring the right side of Coritiba’s defense. There he built the play of the first goal, already at three minutes, by Caio Paulista. The Tricolor also arrived from the left, even with the double, and expanded at 35, after a long exchange of passes that ended up in Arias’ goal, with Rafael William’s chicken.

– Scoring goal. The way Fluminense works and involves Coritiba, without pressure, makes it easier. One hour manages to create more space – highlighted the commentator Pedrinho, in the transmission of sportv.

Guto Ferreira returned from the break with three changes (Alef Manga, Bruno Gomes and Natanael) and reported, according to reporter Ricardo Lay, from sportv, that the concern was to structure Coritiba defensively and not be so shy with the ball.

These points had an effect. Coritiba found a balance, neutralized more Fluminense’s offensive actions and found the goal on the counterattack, with Alef Manga receiving from Fabricio Daniel to hit the goalkeeper’s exit.

The problem is that Fluminense scored the goal five minutes later, in a foul hit by Nathan. Egídio replied soon after, also from a foul, at 38, and once again gave the impression that Coritiba would complicate the game. But it was just in print. The defense wavered again, and William Bigode took advantage of two balls in the area to close the score at 5-2.

– In the first half, we had to be a little more patient in the marking. We know that Fluminense has good possession of the ball, that they work the ball very well, they put more players on one side of the field, swinging a lot – said Egídio, to sportv.

– But Professor Guto trained well this week, a very good job. It won’t take effect overnight. I’m sure it will work. These games that are left, we have 15 games. We had a good posture in the second half, but we conceded goals with some ease. That’s what we have to work on. We believe in our work and that it will work – completed the Coritiba side.

Ahead, Coritiba has a week of work before facing Avaí, in direct confrontation to get out of the relegation zone. Alviverde is the 18th, with 22 points, but can close the round even in the runner-up, if Atlético-GO wins Cuiabá.

