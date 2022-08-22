Country has MORE than 20 thousand job vacancies; in-person and HOME OFFICE opportunities, check

according to Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), there are more than 10 million unemployed in the country. This still alarming number – although the unemployment rate has suffered a slight drop – symbolizes that many people still cannot find the best professional occupation. And obviously this is reflected in the savings that consumer purchasing power. But, those who go through this difficult time can find a way out with the more than 20,000 job openings – face-to-face and home office – offered this week. Find out more below.

More than 20 thousand on-site and home office job openings

Those who are unemployed know how difficult it is to fight for a place in the sun in the competitive job market. However, this week several companies offered opportunities that could be the hope of those who are looking for a replacement. And there are vacancies for all tastes in various areas and cities, in face-to-face or home office modalities and for all levels of education.

See too: Employment opportunities in the health area with salaries of up to BRL 3,000; Check the positions and how to apply

Opportunities in Technology and Innovation

Technology and Innovation companies are constantly expanding and having good salaries. Therefore, many people seek this market in order to grow professionally. Only in startups, there are several vacancies as in unike, a company that develops biometric solutions, looking for full stack, full stack Java|React, full stack senior and product owner developers to work on a hybrid system in the city of São Paulo. Interested parties can apply at unike.gupy.io.

The global financial services consultancy capco There are open positions in the hybrid format and home office also for full stack and back-end developers and more solution architects and full stack, data engineer, project manager and tech lead coming from all over Brazil, including for people with disabilities. The link for registration is https://bityli.com/IoOpBMk.

Several sectors hire

Namely, more than 15 thousand chances come from startups, companies created recently and focused on the innovative development of new business models. There are several areas and positions such as the online teaching platform eduKwhich gathers vacancies from partner companies in the link https://app.eduk.com.br/vagas. Upon entering, we can see opportunities for cashiers, delivery men, furniture assemblers, logistics assistants, store clerks and general helpers.

In the state of São Paulo, the Worker Service Stations (PAT) there are more than 9,800 vacancies available, 2,508 of which in the capital and metropolitan region alone. The positions remain diverse but with a great demand for telemarketers. In the countryside, opportunities range from store managers to construction workers through janitors and industry in cities such as Araras, Amparo, Barueri, Indaiatuba, Itanhaém, Lorena, Pindamonhangaba and Salto.

Finally, available vacancies can be consulted by Portal Employs Brazil (employbrasil.mte.gov.br) or application Easy SINE, after filling out the registration information. If you prefer face-to-face service, simply go to the nearest post, which can be found on the page www.meuemprego.sp.gov.br/Servicos#pats. In addition to applying for jobs, PATs they offer candidates with documents free of charge services such as qualifying for unemployment insurance and issuing a work permit.

Download SINE Easy

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.dataprev.sinefacil&hl=pt_BR

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/sine-facil/id1251035126

See too: Agência do Trabalho gathers hundreds of job vacancies at ALL levels of education; know more