Covid-19: Brazil registers this Sunday the lowest moving average of deaths since June | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (21) 27 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 682,587 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 148 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -28% indicating downtrend . It is the lowest moving average of deaths since June 22, when a daily average of 124 deaths was recorded.

Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Piauí, Santa Catarina and Sergipe did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins and the Federal District did not release an update on the data on cases and deaths this Sunday (21).

In total, the country registered 4,125 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,278,744 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 15,300. The variation was -40% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (4 states): GO, MS, AM, PA

GO, MS, AM, PA In stability (6 states): RS, SC, ES, AP, CE, PE

RS, SC, ES, AP, CE, PE Falling (8 states): SP, MT, AC, AL, BA, PB, PI and SE

SP, MT, AC, AL, BA, PB, PI and SE No new data were released (8 states and the Federal District): DF, MA, MG, PR, RJ, RN, RO, RR and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

