CREDIT CARD CANCELED FOR NON-PAYMENT? See what to do, card care, debt renegotiation at Serasa and shipping via Correios

Debt accumulated on the card is a problem for many consumers. In addition, this financial product is the biggest reason for the negative in Brazil. So what to do with credit card canceled for non-payment?

In that sense, see what happens with credit card canceled for non-payment. That way, it will be easier to turn the situation in your favor.

Credit card canceled for non-payment: what to do?

Most Brazilians suffer from accumulated credit card debt. According to Serasa, more than 25 million consumers are discredited by outstanding debts in this financial product.

When a consumer is late paying an invoice, the first thing that happens is a negative name. That is, if the invoice is not paid on the same day, the bank or financial institution will send the CPF number to the credit protection agency.

Another possibility is to cancel the card. However, financial institutions must notify holders before that.

cancellation notice

Credit card cancellations must be notified to the cardholder. Financial institutions normally send AR letters via Correios, accompanied by acknowledgments of receipt, notifying holders of outstanding debts.

Cancellation and acknowledgment must be in the content of the letter. This notification is important to continue the process. After all, confirmation of receipt can serve as evidence, especially in future processes.

It greatly reduces the financial “snowball” when a credit card is canceled for non-payment. After all, when this measure is taken, the institution cannot charge any amount that exceeds the fee.

What if the financial institution does not send the notification?

When the financial institution fails to send confirmation of receipt, the holder can file a lawsuit. This process is done by the small claims court.

The process gives an indication to consumers who want to enforce their rights, including charging the correct interest. If this happens, the financial institution may be asked not to put the name of the holder in the credit protection agency.

renegotiate debt

There are several ways to renegotiate card debt. Initially, it was indicated that the holder should contact the financial institution itself in order to find the ideal solution for both.

Another way to renegotiate debts is through Serasa Limpa Nome. The agency has partnered with several financial institutions to offer special discounts to consumers to clear their names.

card care

To avoid the snowball, cardholders must use them wisely. The tip is to forget the limits of financial institutions and set your own. So you don’t have to worry about credit card canceled for non-payment.