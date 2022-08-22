Credit for couriers? See how to request up to BRL 21,000

Among the professions that worked the most during the pandemic are integrators. However, this part of society is not always recognized as it should be for their efforts and work.

Now, a novelty may arrive to privilege these people. A new type of credit is available with the lowest interest rates in the entire loan market. Understand how the new initiative works.

New modality for couriers

Recently, an agency launched a new special credit modality aimed at couriers who want to increase their business. This initiative targets motorcyclists who make deliveries through delivery apps.

However, what is most surprising workers is the interest rates available for this type of hiring. The values ​​reach 0.25%. This amount is one of the lowest on the market.

The novelty will be called Motofrete and will be able to offer values ​​up to R$ 21 thousand. However, the amount must be spent for the purchase and maintenance of motorcycles. It is possible to buy parts and accessories such as delivery backpack, helmet, trunk, vest, luggage rack, among others.

contracting conditions

For credit to be requested, the person must have a clean name and also have a guarantor. Another option is to form a solidary guarantee group that will work as a guarantee modality that can bring together from 3 to 10 motorcyclists who get together and can get the financing together so that it is not necessary to prove income.

In addition to the low interest rates, the payment period is also special for this type of contract. Beneficiaries will be able to pay the amounts and up to 24 months with interest reaching a total of 3% per year depending on the time chosen;

These people must present their identity card, CPF, proof of entrepreneur, CNPJ (if any), proof of address, authorization to consult the SCR BACEN and active bank account. The Rio de Janeiro Development Agency (AgeRio) that requests the values.

How to apply?

The values ​​can be contracted directly through the initiative’s website. For this, the interested party must access the link https://www.agerio.com.br/motofrete/ and click on “Click here to apply for credit”. Then you must complete the form provided by the company.

The process will undergo a credit analysis, because as mentioned above, it is necessary to have the name clean without any restrictions in the SPC. If the order is approved, a company employee will contact you to request documentation and signature on the contract.

