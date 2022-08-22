Cruzeiro defender is threatened by a fan; case is with the police

Cruzeiro has ten points more than the vice-leader of Série B and 18 points ahead of the fifth-placed team, the first team outside the access zone. Although Raposa’s return to the elite of the Brasileirão is only a matter of time, one fan was not at all satisfied with the 2-2 draw with Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, for the 25th round, and chose defender Eduardo Brock as a target.

In messages that were shared by the Cruzeiro defender, via Instagram, the threats were not just for him. Eduardo Brock’s children were also targeted in the attack.

Post made by Eduardo Brock to reveal threats he received after Cruzeiro’s draw with Grêmio Image: Playback/Instagram

“I just want to tell you one thing. Tell your children to be smart. Because I know where they study. If I can’t find you on the street, it will be with your family. Good night”, wrote the fan, as revealed by Eduardo Brock, who posted the messages along with a request to identify the person responsible for the attack.

Eduardo Brock’s attitude returned, as the athlete’s wife, Janaína Brock, later revealed that the person responsible for the messages was identified and the case handed over to the police.

“Criminal identified. Thank you to everyone who reported it. Now we leave it to the police! Thank you to everyone who is sending messages, everything is fine and following the leader”, she posted in reference to Cruzeiro’s position in Serie B.

Eduardo Brock is one of the two remaining members of the 2021 season, alongside right-back Rômulo. The 31-year-old defender is a player trusted by coach Paulo Pezzolano, who asked for his contract to be renewed, which would end in May, in addition to handing shirt 14 the captain’s armband. In this Series B, Brock played 21 of Cruzeiro’s 25 games, 20 of which as a starter. He scored a goal.