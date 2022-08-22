Cruzeiro: Pezzolano relies on recording to contest expulsion and reveals family charges | cruise

After being expelled from the match against Grêmio, this Sunday, coach Paulo Pezzolano spoke about how his behavior on the field reflects in his personal life. The Uruguayan, who has already made a promise to the players about changing his posture, revealed that he is also charged by his family. The coach will be tried this week for two other expulsions.

Paulo Pezzolano is sent off after complaint with referee Bráulio da Silva Machado

Sunday’s dismissal was Pezzolano’s fourth of the season.. The red came from the hands of Bráulio da Silva Machado, referee of the match, due to a complaint.

With that, the coach is out of the game against Náutico. He will have to be replaced by assistant Martin Varini. Midfielder Chay is also suspended for the third yellow card. At the press conference, Cruzeiro’s coach revealed that he will use the images captured by the club’s team to defend himself.

– Luckily we have all the footage. But sometimes people look at it and think “this coach has a problem”. Luckily I have the recording to myself. The first curious person is me. I have my family, my wife, my father who say “this again? What happened?”. My family lives it, my work. Sometimes they think that a coach is a machine, I don’t know what they think. So, it’s powerless.

Bráulio reported in summary who expelled the Cruzeiro coach for ostensible complaints on the edge of the lawn. Pezzolano, however, revealed that the complaint was for Luvannor, who had thrown himself onto the field.

– I got angry because Luvannor threw himself to the ground and the referee kicks me out. The fourth official knows why he was close. He can say that I raised my arm, but I raised it for my player who threw himself on the ground. I do not like it. But they think it’s all for them.

Before Grêmio, the coach had also been expelled in the matches against Vila Nova (Campeonato Mineiro), Fluminense (Brazil Cup) and CSA (Serie B). The latter even ended up yielding a Pezzolano’s promise to players in relation to their stance on the field.

– In other expulsions I was wrong. But not today. I promised the players that I wouldn’t be sent off anymore and I keep that promise. But it’s not just up to me. But let’s keep working. I’m going to get the best out of my players for Cruzeiro. I want Cruzeiro to rise and become champion. I’m not thinking about referees.

This Wednesday, the Uruguayan will be judged at the STJD for the expulsion that took place in the duel with Fluminense and could be punished with up to six hook games. On the occasion, the referee Raphael Claus, reported in a summary that the coach would have said that he would be “stealing” for Fluminense.

Claus mentioned that Pezzolano had already been cautioned in the 36th minute of the first half. However, according to the referee, he continued “gesturing in an audacious way against the referee’s decisions”.