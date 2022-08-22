“Crying…”; Poliana Rocha does not hide that Leonardo suffered when he learned of Zé Felipe’s marriage to Virginia Fonseca

Poliana Rocha returned to talk to her followers this past Sunday morning (21). Maria Alice’s grandmother answered some questions on her social media. One of those doubts that drew attention was the reaction that Leonardo had, when he learned of the marriage of his son Zé Felipe with the influencer Virginia Fonseca. Poliana did not hide it, and answered the curiosities.

Through her stories, the journalist opened the well-known question box, and was again asked about her personal life. One of her followers asked if the muse practices self-knowledge and the famous explained how important this factor is in her life. “I always seek to evolve myself, expanding my level of consciousness! I don’t want to live on automatic, to be robotized… I want to allow myself to feel, deconstruct limiting beliefs, love, donate and not charge!”he responded.

And there was more… The mother of singer Zé Felipe gave details about her marriage to Leonardo, but this time, the answer was not short. “Why didn’t you give up on marriage?”asked a follower. “Because I didn’t want to destroy my family!”, replied Polina. And finally, she didn’t have a problem with her tongue when commenting on Zé Felipe’s goodbye when he left home.

She opened up about her son leaving home to live with Virginia. “When Zé got married, did you have empty nest syndrome?” asked another. The influencer tells that she suffered. “Both Leo and I are very sorry! The nest was empty and we suffered! Lucky is that they live close to us. Léo cried almost every night missing Zé”she said.