Danny Morais sees Botafogo ‘different’ against Juventude, but detects problems: ‘The man with the ball lacked pressure and competitiveness’

O Botafogo had the chance to open distance to the relegation zone, but ended up only drawing with the lantern Juventude this Sunday, in Caxias do Sul. With many rookies, Glorioso presented some tactical variations in the opinion of the commentator and former player Danny Moraisbut there are still shortcomings to be corrected.

– Botafogo had more game volume, presented some different variations, with Eduardo falling more to the right, Saravia more stuck… There are some situations that show a different Botafogo, but there was a lack of pressure on the man with the ball, there was a lack of competitiveness. Botafogo also suffered with spaces in the depth. It is a team that has been skating, trying to find that better balance – highlighted Danny, in “Redação SporTV”.

The former defender’s point of view was in agreement with Carlos Eduardo Mansur. The commentator recalled that coach Luís Castro played with three defenders and at the time suffered with the loss of offensive power, and now Glorioso has been showing weakness behind.

– There was a moment when Luís Castro, under strong pressure, brought the team further back, with a line of five, he defended a lot, and the cost of that at a given moment was the offensive capacity. Now it goes back to the current model that he came to implement, but then there’s this competitiveness that Danny mentioned. It is necessary to have that balance – said Mansur.