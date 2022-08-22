Darya Dugina: What is known about alleged car bomb attack that killed daughter of Putin ally

7 hours ago

photo caption, Alexander Dugin and Darya Dugina

It’s an attack that is raising a lot of questions in Russia: Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, known as “the brain” of President Vladimir Putin, died after her car exploded while she was driving home, according to the Investigation Committee of Russia.

The attack, which took place on Saturday night (20/8) near Moscow, was allegedly aimed at his father, Russian officials said.

Evidence suggests the attack was planned, officials said. The explosives were placed in the car of Dugin, who switched vehicles with his daughter at the last minute after attending an event outside Moscow.

Dugin and his daughter were guests of honor at a festival on the Zakharovo estate, where the philosopher gave a lecture.

Although the investigation is ongoing, authorities announced that security cameras in the parking lot where the car was parked were not working.

Dugina died at the scene, near the Bolshiye Vyazemy neighborhood.

Images posted on Telegram appear to show Dugin looking on in shock as emergency services arrive at the scene of the burning vehicle.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Car exploded near Bolshiye Vyazemy neighborhood

What is known about the causes of the explosion?

So far, Russian authorities say they have not identified those responsible for the explosion.

Investigators confirmed that Dugina, who was behind the wheel, died at the scene. They said an explosive device placed under the car exploded and the vehicle caught fire. Experts are investigating the case.

Dugina’s death sparked a wave of speculation in Russia about the background and consequences of this crime, the BBC’s Russian service reported.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in a Telegram post that if any link to Ukraine is found it would amount to “state terrorism”.

Dugin’s supporters blame the Ukrainians, although they have not provided any evidence for this.

On the other hand, their liberal opponents suggest the involvement of Russian special services, although they have not presented any evidence either.

The first question Russian analysts raised after Dugina’s car explosion was whether her father was the target.

Ukrainian authorities have rejected allegations of involvement in the attack, saying it was related to political infighting in Russia.

“Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with it, because we are not a criminal state, as the Russian Federation is, let alone a terrorist state,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Credit, Darya Dugina photo caption, Dugina was a prominent journalist who openly supported the invasion of Ukraine

Incidents like this have put Moscow officials under pressure, especially after a series of explosions and attacks on the Crimean peninsula — annexed by Russia in 2014 — and in Russian regions close to the Ukrainian border.

Kremlin propaganda constantly emphasizes how Vladimir Putin brought security and stability to Russia after the turbulent 1990s, when car bombs and assassinations were commonplace.

This car bomb in the Russian capital runs counter to that narrative.

Analysis by Will Vernon, BBC journalist in Moscow

Although Alexander Dugin is not a state official, he is a symbolic figure in Russian politics.

His ultranationalist and anti-Western philosophy became the dominant political ideology in Russia and helped shape President Putin’s expansionist foreign policy, particularly in Ukraine.

Attention will now turn to whoever was behind this attack.

Denis Pushilin, the “boss” of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian “People’s Republic of Donetsk”, has already blamed Ukraine, writing on Telegram: “The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin, blew up his daughter… In a car. We celebrate Darya’s memory, she is a true daughter of Russia!”

sanctioned journalist

Although he does not hold an official government position, Dugina’s father is a close ally of the Russian president and has even been described as “Putin’s Rasputin” (alluding to Grigori Efimovich Novikn (1869-1916), who exerted a strong influence on the Russian monarchy. and became one of the most powerful men in the later years of the Romanov dynasty).

Dugina was a prominent journalist who openly supported the invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this year, she was sanctioned by US and British officials, who accused the 29-year-old of contributing to “disinformation” on the internet regarding the Russian invasion.

Credit, Alexander Dugin photo caption, Although Alexander Dugin does not hold an official government position, he is a symbolic figure in Russian politics.

In May, Dugina described the war in an interview as a “clash of civilizations” and expressed pride that she and her father had been sanctioned by the West.

Alexander Dugin was sanctioned by the United States in 2015 for his alleged involvement in Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

His works are believed to have profoundly influenced Vladimir Putin’s worldview — he is considered one of the main intellectual architects of the ultranationalist ideology espoused by many in the Kremlin.

For years, Dugin has urged Moscow to assert itself more aggressively on the world stage and has supported Russian military action in Ukraine.