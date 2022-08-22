Darya Dugina: What is known about alleged car bomb attack that killed daughter of Putin ally

2022-08-22

Alexander Dugin and Darya Dugina


Alexander Dugin and Darya Dugina

It’s an attack that is raising a lot of questions in Russia: Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, known as “the brain” of President Vladimir Putin, died after her car exploded while she was driving home, according to the Investigation Committee of Russia.

The attack, which took place on Saturday night (20/8) near Moscow, was allegedly aimed at his father, Russian officials said.

Evidence suggests the attack was planned, officials said. The explosives were placed in the car of Dugin, who switched vehicles with his daughter at the last minute after attending an event outside Moscow.

Dugin and his daughter were guests of honor at a festival on the Zakharovo estate, where the philosopher gave a lecture.

