Daughter of Fabiano Menotti sings Marília in Barretos and goes viral

The duo César Menotti & Fabiano was one of the main attractions of the Festa do Peão de Barretos on Saturday night (20/8). A specific moment of the presentation won over the public and social networks. The singers shared the stage with Júlia Menotti, Fabiano’s daughter.

The little girl is eight years old and recently went viral with videos in which she appears showing that musical talent runs in the family. At the Festa do Peão de Barretos it was no different! Alongside her father and uncle, she sang Todo Mundo Menos Você, the success of the Patroas project, by Marília Mendonça and Maiara & Maraísa.

Even Fabiano Menotti was surprised by his daughter’s stage presence, which drew the crowd into a chorus.

