Daughter of Giovanna Ewbank changes look and youtuber accepts the girl’s request: ‘I’ll get used to it’

Giovanna Ewbank showed on social media that she changed her look after a request from her daughter, Títi. This Saturday (20), the two were in a salon, where they dyed the ends of their hair pink. Before the transformation, the youtuber – who had her reaction against a racist woman praised on the web – made suspense, only stating that she would quickly reveal what it was about. “Titi made me a request today. Of course I answered, kkkkkk. Soon I’ll show you what it was”, wrote Bruno Gagliasso’s wife.

She later came back and shared photos with her new hair, just like Títi’s. “Look at the result! Did you like it??? She loved it so much!!!! Me? Ah… I’ll get used to it lol, the important thing is that she loved it!”, commented the youtuber, Fernanda Paes Leme’s companion in the podcast presentation “Who can, can”.

In the responses to Giovanna, several netizens pointed out how the girl is growing fast. “The pre-teen face coming.. Too cute…”, wrote one. “How beautiful your daughter, Gi! It’s been a long time since I’ve been following, she’s becoming a beautiful young lady”, declared another. “I slept for two days and Titi is already that big?”, commented another.

Giovanna Ewbank remembers Titi’s reaction during a racist attack: ‘Very scared’

In an interview with “Fantástico”, Giovanna Ewbank told how her children reacted to the racist attack against them in a restaurant in Portugal. At the time, the youtuber went after the woman after she cursed the children and told them to “go back to Africa” ​​just because of their skin color. “It was the first time my daughter saw me fighting racism head on. She was very scared. Bless didn’t notice much because he was joking, but Títi noticed everything”, explained the famous.

“2-year-old Zyan will be living [o racismo] all the time. At 2 years old, he already saw his older sister cornered, sitting, watching his mother and father arguing with a white, racist woman. He won’t need to be introduced like we were, because he’ll grow up seeing that”, lamented she, who, alongside Bruno Gagliasso, is part of the anti-racist committee at her children’s school.

“It’s very cruel to think that two children, aged 9 and 7, already have to be prepared to live and fight racism. Children all over the world go through this and their mothers don’t have the voice to scream, as I had the voice to scream for that”, added Giovanna.