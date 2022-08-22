Débora Nascimento flaunts sculptural curves while showering in a low-cut bikini

Débora Nascimento left her fans drooling as she showed off her sculptural curves during a bath wearing a low-cut bikini

This Sunday, the 21st, Débora Nascimento (37) stole the show on social media by showing off her sculptural body in stunning photos she took during a shower while wearing a low-cut bikini.

In the images, the actress appears next to a wall of green leaves, striking sensual poses and smiling charmingly into the camera lens, while the water falls on her body.

In the caption, she just wrote: “sunday cookie“.

Quickly, the artist’s followers began to comment on the post: “Gorgeous!“, said one. “What a body!“wrote another.”She really is a goddess!“, said a third.

Check out the devastating photos that Débora Nascimento took during a shower, wearing a low-cut bikini:

Débora Nascimento appears devastating in photos showing new look

Recently, Débora Nascimento shared a series of devastating photos showing off her newest look to her followers. The actress changed the length of her hair, leaving it just below the shoulder and slightly wavy.

“New look with new strength for a new woman. I love the mutations of my profession, several lives, multiple women – the Gemini doesn’t even love“, she wrote in the caption, revealing that the look is to bring a new character to life.

