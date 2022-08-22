defender falls unconscious and leaves ambulance

Fortaleza’s 1-0 victory over Corinthians, in a match played today (21) and valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, was marked by an accident involving defender Brayan Ceballos, from the northeastern team.

Around 20 minutes into the 2nd half, the Colombian player collided with Yuri Alberto from above and fell, unconscious, on the lawn of Arena Castelão.

Quickly, Fortaleza players noticed the seriousness of the situation and, after requesting medical attention, they took off their shirts to fan their teammate.

Amid the stoppage of the match by referee Leandro Vuaden, the doctors entered the field to attend to Ceballos, who came to move.

The ambulance had to be called to remove the Colombian from the duel. He was replaced by Habraam and taken to a hospital in the area.

“Well and Conscious”

In a note released after the match, Fortaleza reassured fans by updating Ceballos’ health status.

“The defender underwent tomography and the exams showed no alterations. The athlete is well, conscious and is still under observation for further exams”, wrote the club.