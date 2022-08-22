Definitive routine to stop having horrible Mondays

Everyone agrees that the worst day of the week is Monday. People eagerly await Friday’s arrival, so when the weekend is over… they run into it again! For many, this is one of the most unproductive, especially because of the discouragement that is caused by the end of the much-desired break.

If we stop to reflect a little, this is not right! Monday should be one of the most profitable days of the week, precisely because it is the first day after a well-deserved rest. This means that, in theory, it is the time when we are most rested and that our body and mind should be prepared.

But we don’t feel ready for a new journey, do we? And no wonder, believe me. The reason for this could be related to your weekend.

When we hear about people who work during business hours, that is, who wake up early to work, things get even worse! The unwillingness to wake up early on Monday – even having slept well – seems incomprehensible. However, this is linked to the established routine.

What happens?

During the week, the citizen wakes up early every day and usually until Friday. From Friday, he feels he has more flexible hours. This is partly true. It’s okay to wake up later on Saturday and Sunday. The problem, in fact, is the time you go to sleep during this break!

If you are used to going to sleep at, say, 11pm and waking up at 7am, but for days in a row you sleep at 3am and wake up at 10am, your body gets confused and changes your whole “internal” routine.

Imagine that your sleep has a time zone of its own. He is used to his work routine, but the moment that changes and that change is prolonged, he believes it is necessary to change as well. So, to be able to go back to the “before time”, you will need more than a little time.

In other words, even if you go to bed early on Sunday and get good hours of sleep, you might wake up tired and unwell on Monday, yes!

What to do?

The first tip is quite obvious: be careful with your sleep routine on the weekend too. It’s okay to change a little, but a few drastic and prolonged changes can hurt you in the long run.

Instead of staying up on Friday and Saturday night, try choosing one of them to do this. Preferably don’t stay like this until too late! Finally, try to reproduce the same rituals you have during the week before going to bed on Sunday, so your body will have a better chance of adapting back.