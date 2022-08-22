DeLorean accused of plagiarism with ‘time machine’ retelling

Five months after a resurgence in the auto industry, the DeLorean faces a serious accusation of plagiarism with its new electric sports car alpha 5. The model had its revelation in March of this year as a modern reinterpretation from the classic DMC-12coupe that was immortalized in the movie Back to the futuresuch as Doctor Brown’s time machine.

With a futuristic look for the time, the DMC-12 (pictured above) starred in the trilogy starring stars Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Thus, it remains worshiped worldwide for four decades. However, the brand new Alpha 5, despite being inspired by the DeLorean classic, is allegedly “stolen” from the Karma Automotive.

Since 2014, the company belongs to the Chinese group Wanxiang. Before, it was called Fisker and it manufactured the Karma hybrid super sports car, with advanced technology for the time. By the way, until today the model is considered as the first plug-in hybrid luxury supercar, which recharges in sockets.

In any case, both Karma and DeLorean are currently based in California (United States). And they will have a long dispute in the courts. That’s because Karma’s allegation involves four of DeLorean’s top executives. The supercar maker claims the DeLorean founders stole its intellectual property. The company was working on a new supercar based on the DMC-12.

According to the lawsuit, the quartet led a side project of the DMC-12 while at Karma Automotive. In this way, they would have delivered design information to DeLorean Reimagined, where they later joined. They argue that the DeLorean Alpha 5 has nothing in common with Karma’s – unrealized – project.

According to international media, Joost de Vries, CEO of DeLorean, denied any wrongdoing. At first, he claims that Alpha 5 was created entirely out of Karma. To San Antonio Express Newsde Vries stated that “the potential Karma/DMC project died due to Karma’s inability to finance or produce needed results. This even includes advancing negotiations with DMC.”

For the executive, “DeLorean Motors Reimagined is aiming for something entirely new.” “Therefore, it has nothing to do with the low-volume replica project. This car seeks a specific and unique lineage. Everything differs, from design and engineering, to the supply chain and manufacturing”, defends the executive.

Alpha 5 is a futuristic retelling

It may seem pleonastic, but it’s no exaggeration to say that the Alpha 5 is a futuristic reimagining of the DMC-12. The electric sports car comes with a very modern look. It even brings small memories of the boxy coupe of the early 1980s. The most nostalgic detail is the gull-wing doors, which open upwards. For the rest, it displays bulging shapes.

For now, Alpha5 has not been fully detailed. But some are public. The size, for example, is close to that of the Porsche Taycan, also electric. The DeLorean is large, measuring 4.99 meters long, 2.04 meters wide and just 1.37 meters high. But the wheelbase of 2.30 meters seems modest for the four seats (2+2).

According to DeLorean, a highlight is the drag coefficient (Cx) of 0.23. It certainly helps with performance. The Alpha5 accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 2.99 seconds – that is, under 3 seconds. The promised maximum speed is 250 km/h. For CEO Joos de Vries, “Alpha5 is for people who love to drive”.

The automaker also confirmed the battery pack specifications. It will have a robust capacity of 100 kWh, enough to provide a range of up to 483 km on a full charge. For now, there are no details about charging, but it is imagined that the Alpha5 will be able to recharge at high power stations (150 kW or more) in a short period of time.

Alpha 5 and three more concepts

Shortly after showing off its electric supercar, DeLorean came up with three other vehicles. In July, the brand published images of three prototypes of possible models for the future. One of them is an SUV with a modern appearance and robust size. There is also a crossover and a coupe with aerodynamic lines. In this sense, it is worth saying that the three vehicles continue the DMC-24a concept car from the early 1980s that never got off the ground.

