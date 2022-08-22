Despite warnings about attacks on the polls, Centrão assesses Bolsonaro as ‘unpredictable’ in an interview with JN | Elections 2022

The political wing of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) re-election campaign has warned him about avoiding attacks on the polls, but assesses Bolsonaro’s stance as “unpredictable” in the interview to be granted this Monday (22) to Jornal Nacional. .

Bolsonaro attacks the polls and the electoral process frequently. Without ever having presented evidence, the president and his allies repeat accusations that have already been denied by official bodies.

GloboNews found that members of Centrão have reinforced in recent days to Bolsonaro the orientation to avoid the attacks. The candidate was told that these attacks do not win votes and could harm him, reducing by up to 3 percentage points the voting intentions measured by the polls.

A Datafolha poll released last week showed Bolsonaro in second place, with 32% of voting intentions, behind Lula (PT), who appears with 47%.

G1 columnist Valdo Cruz reported that, given the result, Bolsonaro’s campaign decided to bet on two fronts to try to rise in the polls: saying that the economy is recovering and adopting the so-called “holy war”, prioritizing the search for votes from the evangelical electorate.

GloboNews also found that, for members of Centrão, although Bolsonaro is “well advised” and seems to have understood the need to abandon attacks on the polls, the president’s posture will be unpredictable in the interview with JN.

“There’s no way to change the candidate, just give him good advice,” said an ally of the president.

Bolsonaro has been trained to highlight government actions in the social area, speaking directly to people who receive Auxílio Brasil. With the approval of the National Congress, the government increased the benefit amount from R$400 to R$600.

The change was made on the eve of the elections and is valid only for this year. That is, in January 2023, the value returns to R$ 400.

The reelection candidate has also been trained to reinforce other economic numbers, such as the drop in unemployment to 9.8% and the reduction in fuel prices.