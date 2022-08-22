Did you make a PIX for the wrong account? see what to do

O PIX has been one of the most used transfer systems in the country today. The Central Bank’s instant payment system can be used through several financial institutions that have joined the new method.

However, those who carry out the instant transfer run the risk of allocating the amount to the wrong account, which can generate an inconvenience. The number of lawsuits involving PIX has grown more and more in the courts, precisely because of the attempt to return amounts sent in error.

With the aim of solving this problem, the Central Bank launched the “Return” tool so that those who receive the amount via PIX wrong, return the resource to the sender.

What to do after transferring an amount via PIX to the wrong account?

It is important that, when starting the transfer procedure, the user carefully analyzes all the data of the recipient account in order to avoid the problem.

However, after completing the payment and realizing that the account to whom the amount was sent is wrong, the customer must immediately contact the financial institution through which the transfer was made.

Once this is done, the person must wait for the person who received the amounts to contact you to carry out the chargeback, given that the bank is not allowed to notify for reasons of bank secrecy.

However, if the recipient does not contact and the amount is not returned, the citizen who sent the money must seek a professional so that he can file the necessary legal measures.

Project provides for the withdrawal of keys with CPF or CNPJ from PIX

Pix keys, with the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) or National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ)may be restricted from the instant payment system implemented by the Central Bank (BC).

“The possibility of using cell phone numbers and e-mail addresses as PIX keys has facilitated the occurrence of crimes and has made it difficult to identify and punish criminals”, says Deputy Vicentinho, author of the proposal.

According to the parliamentarian, the CPF and CNPJ are “permanent data that, theoretically, make it easier to detect the destination of resources”. In progress in the Chamber of Deputies, the text also removes the use of the random key.

“Although created to provide greater security, allowing personal data not to be shared, it can also be used to complicate the identification of the parties to the transfer operation and the consequent investigation of the crime”, evaluates the deputy.

Currently, the proposal is being analyzed, on a conclusive basis, by the Finance and Taxation committees; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

See how to make PIX using key or QR Code

With the key:

In practice, in the “Pix key” field in your bank’s application, enter the key granted by the person who will receive the money. It can be an email address, phone number, social security number or a random number.

Remembering that for you to use the tool you need to have registered a Pix key in advance. It is important that this key is different from another that you already have registered in another bank application.

In short, individuals can register up to 5 keys, while legal entities, up to 20 keys. Transfers are free for individuals and, in some cases, may be charged to legal entities.

With QR Code:

To use Pix with payment via QR Code, you will need a cell phone to read the QR Code or barcode available on the account. This is the best way to pay public fees, taxes and slips as well as day-to-day bills.

In addition, in addition to the option of keys or reading a QR Code and barcode, it is also possible to make payment via TED, informing the bank details of the person who will receive the money.