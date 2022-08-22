did you regret it? Anitta has a better reaction to discovering a haircut

anita she’s that kind of friend who needs to be updated the day after everything she did during the ride… She woke up this Sunday morning (21) with a surprise! The singer had the best reaction when she found out that she cut her hair at the Garota VIP after-party, at her home in Rio de Janeiro, with her friends.

The singer performed in Rio de Janeiro, last Saturday (20), and gathered several friends at her house after the show. When suddenly: “I’ll get a pair of scissors and we’ll cut my hair. And now! We’re going to cut our hair, it’s a revolution“, she snapped.

Some thought it was a joke, but the Grill From Rio came back with the scissors and handed them to Gkay could do the job. “I don’t have the courage. You will hit me later!“, said the comedian while cutting her hair.

The result, as expected, was not a well-done cut. But that’s ok, the singer joked about the situation and said: “hair grows“, while dancing.

Anita regrets

After a few hours of sleep, anita woke up with a surprise. “Where’s my new hair friend? So, have you seen her haircut?“, mocked a friend of the singer.

THE Girl From Rio passes his hand on his head and realizes that there is something different, then runs to the mirror and see the result. “Why did you let them do that, really?“, she asked.

“Friend, I swear I tried to stop it. But you were very determined“, said the colleague. Then she calls someone on a professional’s cell phone for help to fix the damage.

While watching Instagram stories, in disbelief, she commented: “Fuck, it’s so crooked“.

