‘differentiated’ Soteldo and fundamental João Paulo; see notes from Santos

With a beautiful assist from Soteldo for Lucas Braga’s goal, Santos beat São Paulo 1-0 in a classic played tonight (21), at Vila Belmiro, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. In addition to the decisive pass, the attacking midfielder enchanted the beach crowd with disconcerting dribbles and throws, rescuing the good impression of his first visit to the club. With the victory at home, Peixe went to 33 points and took 8th place in the championship.

At live from Santostransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Peixe games, journalists Maurício Barros and Gabriela Brino evaluated the team’s performance at “San-São”. The duo highly praised the team’s first half and praised the return of Soteldo, elected the best on the field. “He arrived as if he hadn’t left, he feels at home in Santos and Vila Belmiro”, analyzed Barros. “It’s very different, had a great return”, added Brino.

Check out Santos’ notes

john paul

Barros: it was fundamental to guarantee the result – note 8.5.

Brino: what would Santos be without João Paulo, he was very demanding and made great saves – score 7.5.

madson

Barros: well in the first half, but suffered in the second – score 6.

Brino: I liked it in general, but there were some moments of inattention – note 7.

Maicon

Barros: he had a very silly mistake in the first half that almost generated a goal, but then he recovered, he went well over and under – note 6.5.

Brino: it went very well – note 7.

Eduardo Bauermann

Barros: better than Maicon today, very safe – note 7.

Brino: it went very well, the defense was very well posted – note 7.5.

Felipe Jonathan

Barros: he did well in the first half, but he had a lot of work in the second half – score 6.

Brino: I liked it in general, it is in a very good crescent, made good tackles and was very participative in the back – note 7.5.

Rodrigo Fernandez

Barros: it went well, sure – grade 7.

Brino: very good posture, protects the defense – score 6.5.

Vinícius Zanocelo

Barros: well in the defensive part – note 7.

Brino: very connected and made important tackles – note 6.5.

carabajal

Barros: I didn’t see him on the field, he made a very discreet debut – note 4.5.

Brino: very shy on the field, well lost, which is natural for the first game, but did not compromise – note 5.

Lucas Braga

Barros: scored the goal, appeared very well in the bid – note 7.5.

Brino: scored a goal in a beautiful move by Santos, very well positioned – note 7.5.

Soteldo

Barros: the best of Santos in the game, he arrived as if he hadn’t left, he feels at home at Santos and Vila Belmiro, he doesn’t need adaptation, he arrived and wore the number 10 shirt – score 8.5.

Brino: he shone, it seems he never left the village, he is easy to cut to both sides, hitting with both feet, he left the São Paulo defense lost, it’s very different. It’s a great return, a great success by Santos’ management – note 8.5.

Marcos Leonardo

Barros: far from the best days technically, but he put a left-handed pool for Soteldo – note 6.

Brino: he was very well marked by Miranda, he had few spaces, and when he had the ball it was bad, one of the worst in the game – note 5.

Lisca

Barros: the team is more compact and organized, and got the victory – note 7.

Brino: in addition to the result, I liked the substitutions, he noticed right away when things were starting to go wrong, he was right in the mix. I liked the lineup and decisions during the game – note 7.5.

