Do you know the woman with the highest IQ in the world?

You have probably already done some test in life to learn more about the value of your IQ. The question that always remains is who are the smartest people in the world. With that in mind, we decided to bring you some information. Check out the full article to learn more about the woman with the highest IQ already registered.

The highest IQ in the world

The current population has an average IQ that can vary between 85 and 115. If you go outside this range to higher numbers, you are already considered above average. With that, values ​​like 130 are considerably exceptional, and above 160, you can already guarantee that you are quite smart.

Regardless of your IQ value, it is nowhere near the value of the person with the highest IQ in the world. The person in question is called Marilyn you Savantborn in Saint Louis, a city that is located in the United States.

See more about the smartest woman on the planet

Marilyn was born in 1946, and at the age of 10 she already had an unusual intelligence, as if she were an adult person with vast knowledge. According to the Guinness Book, her record is 228, and she has the highest IQ ever seen.

In the 1980s, Marilyn participated in two tests that determined her IQ (Stanford-Binet and Mega Tests). In this view, tests showed that her result was higher than those of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. With that, vos Savant was named the person with the highest IQ ever.

Currently, it is not known for sure who may be the person with the highest IQ in the world, as Guinness World Records has not continued the category. But it is known that, during the 1980s, the owner was Marilyn.