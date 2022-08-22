Do you wake up at night and can’t go back to sleep? Try these tricks

Waking up in the middle of the night is something that can be excruciating for some people, yet it happens sometimes for everyone. If you got up and don’t know what to do, check out some tips that can help a lot right now.

See too: Is sleeping with the TV on bad? See what is known about it

What to do when waking up in the middle of the night?

1 – Don’t freak out and learn to relax

Understand that if you’ve woken up and everything seems out of place, there’s no need to panic. All you have to do is learn to relax and try to keep your body relaxed. If you still have a few hours to go before you start your routine, try meditating a little, drink water, go to the bathroom and wait for sleep to return for 15 minutes.

If the time to wake up is definitely close, the best thing to do is to start the routine a little earlier than expected. Waking up in the middle of the night is something that can happen sporadically and there’s nothing wrong with it.

2 – Fulfill your need

Waking up in the middle of the night often means that some need in your body needs to be met. Go to the bathroom, drink water, cover yourself or get more air, attend to your needs and try to get back to rest.

3 – Leave the screens aside

Screens are great enemies of a good night’s sleep. Learn to leave your cell phone out of your routine, because it’s no use monitoring every minute until you go back to sleep. In the end, all you’ll achieve by doing this is finding it even more difficult to sleep.

4 – Did anything go wrong? stand up

If nothing resolves, the best thing to do is to get up, read a book, have a relaxing tea or whatever, as your sleep will probably never come back.

As mentioned, waking up in the middle of the night sporadically can be considered normal, but it shouldn’t be a habit. If you find it difficult to sleep or do not have quality restful sleep, seek the help of a doctor or responsible professional.