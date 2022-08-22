Documentary reveals audios of Adolf Eichmann, considered architect of the holocaust: ‘I didn’t care if they were alive’ | Fantastic

The tapes of Adolf Eichmann’s speeches, which were held in a German federal archive, were obtained by Israeli film producers and released in a recently released documentary. In the audios, the Nazi talks to a friend in Buenos Airesat Argentinaand talks freely about the atrocities he committed during the Second World War.

“I didn’t care about the Jews deported to Auschwitz. I didn’t care if they were alive or dead. (…) If I had received the order to put Jews in the gas chamber or to shoot them, I would have complied”, said the German in the audios.

Fantastic talked to Yariv Mozer, director of the film.

“We were the first filmmakers to have access to the 15 hours of footage. Perhaps, the owners of the tapes authorized it because I am Israeli, and because 60 years have passed since the trial. They understood that it was time for the world to know the true face of Adolf Eichmann. “, explains Mozer.

Adolf Eichmann is considered the architect of the Holocaustthe massacre of some six million Jews by the dictatorship of Adolf Hitler. He commanded the rail transport to the extermination.

“Eichmann is responsible for the death of 430,000 Jews of Hungarian-speaking origin. That is indisputable,” says George, one of the survivors of the Dachau concentration camp.

With the end of World War II, many Nazis ended up in prison – Adolf Eichmann was one of them, but he ran away, and spent four years wandering around the Germany.

Until, with the help of far-right figures from the Catholic Church, he took the so-called “Path of the Rats”, from Germany to Austria, from where he crossed the Alps to Italy. And from there, in Genoa, he embarked alone on a ship to Argentina.

The meetings took place at the home of another Nazi hiding in Argentina: the Dutch journalist Willem Sassen. It was his idea to record a long testimony by Adolf Eichmann.

In the documentary, Eichmann’s meetings in Buenos Aires are staged with actors, but the audio is original. (See more excerpts from the documentary and the interview with the filmmaker in the video above)

